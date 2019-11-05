DEXTER — The investigation of an officer-involved shooting Saturday in the Calloway County community of Dexter is still ongoing as investigators await results of an autopsy conducted in Madisonville Sunday.
The officer-involved shooting resulted in the death of John D. Hale, 42, of Almo. Initial reports from the KSP Critical Incident Response Team, a Calloway County sheriff’s deputy and an officer with the Murray Police Department responded to Radio Road in the Dexter community regarding a suspicious person. Following an altercation with law enforcement, Hale was fatally shot.
Releases from KSP indicate that neither officer was injured during the altercation, and it was not stated in any KSP releases whether or not Hale was armed. The names of the officers involved in the shooting have yet to be released due to the ongoing investigation, KSP said.
Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland confirmed that the state medical examiner had performed an autopsy Sunday, and said it could be weeks for those results to return.
“We do toxicology on all autopsies, and that takes a couple of weeks,” Garland said. “So it could be a few weeks, maybe three to four or even longer.”
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements and a visitation for Hale’s family will be held from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday at their downtown Murray location.
No further information was available from KSP at press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.