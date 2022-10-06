PARIS, France - IPACKCHEM Group (“IPACKCHEM”) announced it has acquired a majority stake in TPG Plastics LLC (“TPG”), a leading manufacturer of engineered plastic blow molded products, to bring IPACKCHEM’s Advanced In-Mold Fluorination technology (“Advanced IMF”) to North America, with an initial focus on the crop protection market for the 2023-24 growing season.

Founded in 1987, IPACKCHEM is a leading global supplier of innovative and specialized barrier packaging solutions that service the crop protection and specialty chemicals end markets. IPACKCHEM’s leading market positions are further underscored by its strong sustainability orientation and 100% recyclable plastic barrier packaging. It currently has facilities across Europe, the UK, China, India, Brazil and South Africa.

