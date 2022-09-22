MURRAY – Last week, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that, while we are not there yet, the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is in sight. President Joe Biden went a step further earlier this week when he told “60 Minutes” that the pandemic is over. While these declarations may sound like music to many people’s ears, the responses of state and local officials suggest that may be wishful thinking.

“Clearly, the COVID-19 data shows that the virus is not eradicated, so to simply say it is “over” would not be an accurate statement,” Calloway County Health Department (CCHD) Public Health Director Jamie Hughes said. “… The COVID-19 virus is still spreading across several countries and affecting a large number of people. So, as for now it seems to still fit the definition of a pandemic.”