MURRAY – William and Perricellia Feckley of Murray started off 2021 as the proud new parents of their 6-pound, 10-ounce, baby girl, Taylor Rose Feckley, who was 19.25 inches long.
According to Murray-Calloway County Hospital, the couple welcomed baby Taylor at 3:33 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, with Dr. Matt Price, OB/GYN, of Women’s Health of Murray, delivering. MCCH said the Feckleys met while attending Calloway County High School and were married for three years when they were surprised “a little to their unexpected miracle.” This was their first baby.
“She’s so cute and we just love her,” said Perricellia. “The hardest part has been not being able to have family here due to COVID.”
The couple received various gifts for being the first baby of the New Year from MCCH. The Feckley family said they looked forward to starting 2021 welcoming Taylor Rose to the world.
