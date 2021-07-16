MURRAY — This week, if one stopped by the Playhouse in the Park, some things that have been missing for a year would be evident.
There have been children singing. The stage inside PIP’s building at the rear of Central Park is painted numerous bright, cheerful colors. And everywhere one turns, there are lots of smiles.
Yes, for the first time in a very long time, there is activity at the Playhouse. And it is the annual children’s camp that is serving as the vehicle.
“Children are the life of the theater, so it’s like the theater has come alive again,” said Holly Bloodworth, longtime director of the camp on Thursday morning, just seconds after the group had finished performing the opening dance and song number of ‘Seussical Kids,’ which the group will perform for the public once the camp closes next week. That will mark the first actual live performance in the venue since early 2020.
And not a single child seemed to want to be anywhere else at that moment.
“Look at their smiling faces! Their energy kind of makes you almost forget that we were ever quarantined,” Bloodworth said. “It feels almost back to normal.”
Camp started Monday and PIP Executive Director Lisa Cope said she could not help being overcome by the emotion of the participants beginning their work.
“I’ve cried some this week, as you can imagine, but that first morning we had children back in the theater. Man! That’s how things ought to be,” said Cope, noting that things could not quite return to “normal” this year. “This time, we’ve got 60 and, typically, we have 100. Also, typically, all 100 would be here at the same time.
“But this is the very first thing we’ve done in the theater, so we decided to do 60 … 30 in the morning and 30 in the afternoon, which is a new format for us. We’ve usually done all of the kids at the same time, but I think we’re really liking this format.”
One thing Cope said is not changing is how quickly the campers — ages 6 through 12 — are not only learning “Seussical,” but how quickly they are rising to higher levels of proficiency.
“Camp stuns me every year,” she said. “At the end of the day, they do a showcase, we call it, and we review everything we’ve done so far. I’m just amazed with how well they do.
“We’d never try this with adults, putting on a show in just two weeks like this, but, with children, it just never occurs to them that they can’t do this. So they do a full-blown show in two weeks and it’s really good. It doesn’t look like it’s thrown together.”
Bloodworth’s co-director for the camp — Marci Gardner-Edmonds — said last year’s camp was handled by virtual means with participants learning about performing from the safety of their homes on a computer screen.
She said it did not take long on Monday to see the difference actually being inside the theater makes, opposed to virtual communication.
“There’s something about live theater and the energy of it,” Gardner-Edmonds said. “It’s wonderful to have them back in here. We have a lot of returning children, but we also have a lot of first-timers.
“Last year, we did have to do virtual camps and it’s just not the same. It’s nice that we were able to do that, it’s what we had to do to get through (not being allowed to have in-person gatherings), but you don’t get that feeling of performing and getting to know the stage.”
Gardner-Edmonds said the atmosphere surrounding the campers seems to make it easy for them to have a good time, which is the biggest goal.
“It’s right out of the book,” she said of how, out of all of the works of Theodor Geisel (AKA Dr. Seuss), the storyline most closely follows Suess’ character, Horton the Elephant, in “Horton Hatches the Egg.”
“What we are going for is like a 3D pop-up out of a book you would have, then throw the actors right into it. It’s something you would find in a Dr. Suess book and they can be part of it.”
Gardner-Edmonds also admits that this is a chance to possibly encourage a new generation to become interested enough in becoming regular PIP performers.
“I think they would be a valuable asset to this community, to be on the stage and learning,” she said, adding that camp itself is an educational experience, not just of the theater kind. “They’re learning how to be part of a group and it benefits them in life. They’re learning a lot of skills by coming to this camp.”
Bloodworth and Music Director Mark Dycus can closely identify with the life skills idea. Both have been teachers for many years, Bloodworth with the Murray Independent School District and Dycus as the longtime choir director at Calloway County High School.
“The energy of the kids is contagious,” Dycus said. “Their eagerness to learn, though, is so inspiring and you can tell … they want to be here!”
Cope also said input she has received from parents this week confirms that having camp this year in person was a positive.
“I get multiple messages from parents saying that the kids ‘can’t wait to come back tomorrow.’ ‘They came home telling all that they did today.’ ‘They couldn’t wait to show me the dance they learned today.’ All of those things show that they love it,” she said, going back through the years of watching how campers adapt to their daily surroundings.
“Always on the first Monday morning of camp, we’ve got a few who are not quite sure about it. Then, in 30 minutes, they are into it! They have bought in and they are good to go.”
Camp concludes next Friday, July 23, but then the campers get to exhibit their talents for the public to see. That night and continuing through the following Tuesday, July 27, they will perform “Suessical” in front of a live audience. Tickets are $15 for adults, $14 for seniors, $13 for students ages 13 and older, and $12 for students ages 12 and under.
“You can buy a ticket and come see it and it may be a great introduction for kids that maybe haven’t been out to the Playhouse and they’re thinking, ‘Hmmm, that might be something I’d like to do,’” Bloodworth said. “They can come watch a show with kids their own age on stage having a great time.”
