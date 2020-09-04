MURRAY — Tommy Morgan knows it is inevitable, because he has seen it for so many years.
The longtime chief of Calloway County Fire-Rescue and his nearly 100 volunteers all know that this is the time of year their pagers get particularly busy. They know they are going to have to drop everything and take either a truck or their personal vehicles and speed to a fire call, that, more than likely, will not be for a fire at all.
It is firing season for local tobacco farmers as they begin the process of curing their harvests, which consists of hanging the leaf inside barns and using a slow-burning fire to dry the crops and prepare them to be shipped to markets. This means smoke, and lots of it, will rise from the barns, causing some people to believe the barn is on fire.
“The average person honestly doesn’t know if it’s on fire or not,” Morgan said this week. He said things have not been too active on this front so far as rains of the last few weeks have delayed the harvests. “If this rains dries up, you’re going to see a bunch of them fired up. You’re going to see that smoke rolling.”
Here is what Morgan wants people to know; there is a fairly dependable way of knowing when things inside a barn are going as planned and when there is an obvious problem.
“If that smoke is white, everything is OK, so our general message to people is, if they don’t see flames, just wait on calling,” he said. “If you start seeing dark gray or brown smoke, that’s the sign that something else is burning besides the slabs and sawdust (under the leaf).”
There are actual tobacco barn fires every year, Morgan said, but the number of mistaken-identity calls, he said, far outnumbers the amount of actual fires in which a barn and its contents are destroyed. Morgan said a vast majority of these calls are concerning one particular farm in Calloway County.
“We have trouble with one on U.S. 641 South a couple of miles out of Hazel and it’s a guaranteed phone call waiting to happen,” he said, noting that, from what has been learned over the years, the vast majority of calls about the barn on that property are made by motorists who live in neighboring Tennessee. “Evidently, there are not a whole lot of tobacco barns in that area, so (travelers) come up through there, they see the one right behind the gentleman’s house and see that smoke rolling and they call.
“I’m not kidding, we have had as many as five calls for that one barn in one day. We’ve literally not made it back to (CCFR Station No. 1 in Murray) when dispatch gets another call and we have to head back.”
Here is the other thing Morgan wants people to understand, though. Whether or not there is strong reason to suspect the call will be for a barn not on fire, CCFR not only answers every call, they do so as if it is the real thing, complete with its vehicles traveling high speeds with emergency lights and sirens fully activated.
“We have to go check it out because we can be held liable, especially if it’s for something that damages other stuff,” Morgan said, explaining this how it is for all calls CCFR receives. “We respond to what we’re dispatched to, whether they tell us that it’s an actual fire or fire alarm. We treat it like a real fire because, until somebody is (on the scene), we don’t know what it is. Now, sometimes we are canceled before we get there.
“I had a lady call me the other day and she was fussing about one of our (pumper) trucks because one of the guys had passed her going down the road and a couple of miles down, he turned (all lights) off and turned around and came back (toward Murray). She told me how bad he was, how he was misusing his lights and she thought he shouldn’t be risking riding on the road like that. I told her, ‘Ma’am, that was for a fire alarm and the homeowner had called us to say everything was OK.’
“It’s the same thing with a tobacco barn call. One of our (volunteers in a personal vehicle) or the farmer can cancel us before we get there, but we are always going to respond with one of our big trucks first because, what if we do pull up with a (brush unit or support unit) and it really is on fire? Then what are we going to do?”
Morgan said the best-case scenario is for the farmer or a CCFR volunteer to observe the barn in question and relay that all is well before larger trucks leave their stations. Volunteers are scattered throughout the county, he said, and he added that, over the years, CCFR has come to know several of the county’s farmers so well that it has them on speed dial so they can be asked about the current status of their barns.
“But they’re not always at the barns,” he said.
