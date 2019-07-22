MURRAY — A few days ago, Mary Frances Malloy celebrated her 100th year of life with a massive birthday party at the Southern Grace Assisted Living Center in Murray.
More than 75 family members and friends came for an event that Southern Grace Director Matt Sullivan said attracted people from Colorado, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico and other places throughout the country. There was also her son, Matt, and his wife, Susie, who now live in Murray, and they came bearing a gift that now has a special place in her room.
It is a book, designed by her granddaughter, Kathy, documenting something from the first week of May that, according to the math, was about 83 years in the making — a trip to this year’s running of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville. The journey had served as a birthday present.
“When I was 17, I was still in high school (in Flint, Michigan) and there was this man who took a whole bunch of (students) to the Derby. He was from Kentucky and he just wanted to show everyone what this was about. My mother (Merle Mae Manson Wheeler) wouldn’t let me go,” Mary remembered last week. “She said, ‘I don’t know that man and I don’t know where you’re going to stay.’ So I never went.
“Of course, now she’s not here to tell me no, and I’m sure she’s changed her mind over the years. It took me a long time to get there.”
The gift she received at the party is a hardback picture book filled with photographs taken mainly by Susie that capture many of the moments the three experienced at Churchill Downs. Not only did they see the Derby — the first leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown — but they also were at Churchill for the running of the Kentucky Oaks, which serves as the first leg of the Fillies Triple Crown annually.
“They had a huge crowd, yet with all that excitement, it was so well-managed,” Mary said of how the people were courteous at the track and would make sure to give Matt some room to help her with her wheelchair. “They had it set up where you could go from one place to another place. And I know they’ve had a lot of practice with this, but still, it was nice to be treated like that.”
Mary’s path to 100 has been both easy and hard. Healthwise, she said the only time she has been in a hospital was to give birth to the five children she and husband Joseph Owen, known to all as “Oney,” had. She said she did not even suffer a broken bone until last year.
She also had two very successful careers, both lasting more than 20 years. One was as a special education teacher, the other as a manager for apartment complexes in Georgia and Florida.
However, she also saw the difficult side of life, her childhood having been lived during the Great Depression. She also remembers a terrifying night in 1953 in Flint, when a killer tornado devastated that city, killing more than 100 people and injuring another 800-plus.
“It went right over our house and I remember that because my best friend was at my house and her mother called my mother and told her to send her home. My mother said, ‘No. I can’t send Mary Frances out there with Sally.’ My mother told Mrs. Cummings that she was just going to have faith that she’d be OK with us, so we stayed on my mother’s porch and watched the sky turn green (just before dark),” she remembered.
“I’ve been so fortunate. Things like that have been near me, but I’ve never been in it.”
However, on Derby Day, she had a prime seat for one of the most controversial Derby races ever. And she said she saw the entire incident that resulted in the disqualification Maximum Security, who crossed the finish line first, and the eventual rewarding of the race to longshot Country House, who had finished second.
“What a race I saw!” Mary said with an excited tone to her voice, noting that the race was not the only excitement she had that day. Documented in the book is Mary’s interview with CNN reporter Ali Vance, who was putting together a color piece for the network that day.
“That girl interviewed me for something, but I didn’t know that was what she was doing,” she said. “I thought she had a little bag and she had these pamphlets. I told her, ‘Thank you but we have everything we need.’ I thought she was trying to sell us something.”
Meanwhile, back at Southern Grace, Mary said life is grand. She said she had a feeling it would be when she realized that the facility was converted from a house on Robertson Road South that had its architectural plans designed by one of the greatest designers ever, Frank Lloyd Wright.
“I feel safe at Southern Grace,” she said, remembering that she and her father, Floyd Miles Wheeler, had visited a Wright museum in Georgia several years earlier. “So I come (to Murray) and begin to think, ‘Well, what am I going to do now?’ Then I meet Matt (Sullivan) and I say, ‘Oh, they had a good architect.’ I was fortunate again, with not a lot of planning. This wound up the perfect place and I’m grateful for that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.