MURRAY — Murray State University President Dr. Bob Jackson issued a statement Wednesday afternoon to address a few items of interest on the campus, including the methods for how the university will report COVID-19 cases on the campus.
“The Calloway County Health Department reports daily COVID-19 cases in Calloway County which includes cases at Murray State University. We are in daily communication with the local health department which handles case reporting, contact tracing, among many other public health requirements due to COVID-19. This afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department reported the following information: Our case count is at 303 (cumulative since inception) with 260 recovered, 35 isolated at home, 2 hospitalized, and 6 deaths,” Jackson said in a message to the entire campus community.
“Late (Tuesday), Dr. Steven Stack, our state’s chief public health officer, announced he would be reporting K-12 schools positive cases. I talk with Dr. Stack, along with my other university colleagues, on a regular basis. Due to this change in guidance, we will be reporting positive case information on a weekly basis. At the same time, we will continue to protect individual health information privacy and concerns of our students, faculty and staff. As of today, the Calloway County Health Department reported to us that since Aug. 1, we have had 14 positive student cases and four positive faculty/staff cases.”
Jackson also reminded the campus of the need to follow COVID-19 guidelines.
“I sent another email message to students today. I will be doing this regularly in order to reinforce our Racer Restart Guidelines and safe and healthy guidance. It is important that we ALL adhere to these guidelines and set good examples for the health and safety of our campus community,” he said.
“Nothing about this semester will be easy. Many of us have been working near 24/7 since February. It will take all of us, working together, to have a good, safe and healthy semester. We have started off very well, but we have a long road ahead.
“Importantly, I am grateful to the approximately 200 faculty, staff, students, administrators and healthcare professionals who assisted in the development of the Racer Restart Plan. And, I am very proud of our work to date. My job, along with all faculty, staff and administrators, is to work toward a good, safe and healthy semester.
“In addition, we have many other challenges facing us, coupled with health and safety matters due to COVID-19; including significant COVID-19 expenses, state appropriations pressures, performance funding, pension costs, lack of an additional federal stimulus package at this time for colleges and universities and others which you hear me talk about often.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.