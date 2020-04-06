MURRAY — Murray State University President Dr. Bob Jackson took to social media Thursday morning for a brief talk to the Murray State community, as well as prospective high school students, in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking from the university’s Quad area, Jackson spoke for about 16 minutes via Facebook Live, first addressing the community directly, then taking a few questions from the audience. The campus has been relegated to online learning since March 23, which was the first day for classes to resume after the annual spring break.
“Typically, this time of year, literally hundreds of students would be walking back and forth in The Quad at this time,” Jackson spoke as he sat on a bench near Pogue Library. Except for an occasional jogger or walker, the Quad was deserted behind him. “This is an unimaginable and unprecedented time for us. But I want to thank all of you for watching today during this unprecedented time and the main thing for all of us is this will pass.
“Admiral Bill McRaven (Murray State alum) spoke on this campus a few weeks ago and he wrote a book and one of the lines in his book is, ‘Some days, you’ll find yourself in the mud.’ Today, we find ourselves in the mud, and it will pass. When it does, we’ll be out of the mud and hopefully we will have a wonderful fall semester, at least that’s what we’re planning and I fully expect that.”
One of the main things Jackson was looking to accomplish, it appears, was reminding Murray State students, as well as high schoolers, to not forget about important obligations.
With Murray State students, there is the recently-approved pass/fail option to classes that has an April 24 deadline for students to decide if they want to have a pass/fail grade for classes or the usual letter grade. He also talked about refunds for housing and dining in the wake of the current semester being altered (students had to leave campus housing last week) and he said that, by Monday, they should start seeing updates to their financial balances.
For high school students, Jackson reminded them to make sure they were applying for enrollment, scholarships and financial aid and to handle this as soon as possible. He also said the same is true for summer orientation, as well as summer classes that can be taken by both high schoolers and Murray State students.
Jackson also addressed campus visits.
“Campus is open, but it’s not open as normal. You can come on the campus. You can walk through (as long as visitors practice social distancing), but you can’t go into our buildings right now,” Jackson said. “You can also tour virtually as well if you go to our website (www.murraystate.edu). You can take a virtual tour and I think, in the next few days, there are plans to enhance that further.”
Near the end of the program, it also was revealed that prospective freshmen or transfer students who register for summer orientation by Sunday will be entered into a special drawing with prizes that will include various forms of scholarships, such as for dining, housing, parking permits and more.
Jackson also said that anyone with questions, including current and prospective international students, can call the campus (800-272-4678) or visit the website, which can help with navigation to a specific department. He said people are still on duty and will be ready to offer assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.