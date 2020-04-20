MURRAY — Murray State University President Dr. Bob Jackson has announced the death of former President Adm. Ron Kurth.
Kurth was the university’s eighth president, serving from 1990-1994.
Jackson said, “Admiral Ron Kurth dedicated his life to public service and education. He honorably served Murray State University and his country during his lifetime. I had the opportunity to work with Admiral Kurth during his time here and he was passionate about advancing the interests of the University in our region, state and nation. We will keep Charlene and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”
Kurth, 88, died on April 10th in Jacksonville, Florida. n
