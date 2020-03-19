MURRAY — For more than a year now, Murray State University President Bob Jackson has professed that the ongoing pension crisis in Kentucky is the single biggest issue ever faced by higher education in the commonwealth.
That is no longer the case. It took a pandemic to supplant the pension, and this week it resulted in a plan that Jackson and other Murray State officials were hoping against hope to not have to implement. For the rest of the current academic year, all classes will be taught via online/alternative learning methods and all residential colleges are being closed. All campus buildings will also be closed to the public.
“It’s an overused word, but this is unprecedented,” Jackson said Wednesday, one day after the decisions of putting classes online and closing the dormitory buildings, as well as postponing all university events, was circulated to students, faculty and staff via email. “There’s no playbook or rulebook or totally correct answers, even exact answers, and this situation has changed by the hour.
“We’re all jugglers out here right now. It’s a trying time in this state and country and our world, for that matter. We’re dealing with an international health crisis. These are things we never thought about.”
However, he said he believes the university was prepared because action was already being taken, thanks to the work of an wide-ranging task force that was formed in early February. This came as travel to places such as China and South Korea and Italy were suspended after those areas began showing the heaviest number of COVID-19 cases. Later in February, a website was established to update the university community on the situation, and that was also advertised to the general public so people outside the university community could track what was happening on the campus.
Then came last week, just before the university’s spring break period, where it was announced that online learning would be instituted starting Monday and continue through April 5. However, with more cases in the United States, as well as Kentucky, being reported and the threat that this virus could overrun the American health care system, Tuesday’s steps became necessary, Jackson said.
“Our folks have responded so well,” he said of students and faculty. “I’m so proud of them. A lot of people have put in a lot of good work and we all know that the key to this is good, calm, steady leadership in all areas at all times”
On Friday, all faculty attended training sessions to prepare for teaching online.
“Our professors have responded to that very quickly and our students are responding to it very quickly and we will finish this semester,” Jackson said. “I think (the new learning styles) are going to work very well. Now, in some fields and some courses, it’s going to work better than it will with others, but we’re going to learn from this and we’re going to learn what to do in the future and how to improve and how to get better, as well as maybe what not to do going forward.”
All students are to be out of the residential colleges by 8 p.m. March 27. However, Jackson said this cannot apply to every student since students from foreign countries – as many as about 200 – are unable to leave. He said accommodations are being made for them.
“We’ll have food delivery options for them and we’ll be checking on them regularly because we’re going to take care of our students,” he said.
However, there will be hardships. Many student workers will not be able to perform their duties, meaning they also cannot be paid. There will be limited campus services, including dining, that will remain operational.
“There will be some student workers needed in some area, some not, and I’m very sensitive to that. But we’re making a lot of hard and stressful decisions that no one thought they’d have to make,” he said.
Jackson also said events beyond the month of April are being postponed. That includes spring commencement, which he said could become part of what he hopes will be a major celebration on the campus once the COVID-19 situation passes. He said a possible option is merging spring commencement with August commencement and December commencement, although that is still very much undetermined.
He said the same is true of summer orientation sessions, explaining that they will be “pushed back.”
He also said that activities such as the Commonwealth Honors Academy in June and summer camps are not really on the radar right now.
“We’re not looking at June right now. Pretty much, we’re only looking at April through May 15. That’s the recommendation from the (Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta),” he said, returning to thinking of the day this crisis ends.
“This will pass, and we’re going to be better for it. Murray State University has been here for 100 years and we’ll be here 100 years from now.”
