MURRAY — Murray State University President Bob Jackson updated Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce members on a variety of topics, including enrollment and fundraising, at Tuesday’s Business@Breakfast event.
Former chamber president Lance Allison – who now works at the Paducah office of Tuesday’s breakfast sponsor, Bacon Farmer Workman (BFW) Engineering & Testing Inc. – introduced Jackson. He said he had known him since early in Allison’s career as a portrait photographer.
“Last year, when he was named as president of the university, all of us, I think, shared the same pride,” Allison said. “Because we know Bob, we know what he cares about, we know that he loves Murray and Murray State University. And so I do want to make sure that I give the proper kudos to the Board of Regents for making probably what is going to be considered years from now one of the most timeline-defining moments in its history.”
Jackson opened by talking about the recent announcement that Briggs & Stratton’s Murray plant would be closing. He noted that Pella moved into the former Mattel building after that company announced it was leaving in 2001, so he hoped something similar could be arranged with the help of the Murray Calloway County Economic Development Corporation.
“(EDC President) Mark Manning is here, and many of you are on the Economic Development Corporation Board,” Jackson said. “I’ve had the honor of serving on that board for 25 years. They work very hard and I’ve got great confidence in them, but I wanted you to know that Murray State University stands ready to help in any way possible, whether it’s the Bauernfeind College of Business or small business development initiatives. Mark, you ask us and we’ll respond as we have in the past.”
In other economic news, Jackson said he had been proud to stand with community leaders on Monday for the ribbon-cutting for the new Fibonacci HempWood facility.
Jackson had good news on both the enrollment and fundraising fronts. He said fundraising had its best year ever in the last fiscal year, with $9.1 million raised between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019. He said that number was up 133% from the $3.9 million raised in fiscal year 2018. It was the best year since the last capital campaign in 2012, he said.
Jackson said that with the campus being almost a century old, there were many old buildings that needed work. One of the deferred maintenance projects on the horizon is the Curris Center, which Jackson said opened in 1981, the same year he and his wife, Karen, started classes at Murray State as freshmen. He said it was arguably the most important building on campus, being the center of student life. He said Lovett Auditorium is another that will need attention soon.
Jackson said that everywhere he goes around the country, he gets asked about recent NBA recruit Ja Morant, which demonstrates what a big year for athletics Murray State had. He said Morant is a “great ambassador” for Murray State, but not everyone realizes that the university is also home to the national champion bass angler team. He said Jordan Smith, Murray State’s director of government and institutional relations, met a couple of families on move-in day whose children had enrolled because of the team, also wanting to become national champions.
Jackson received applause when he announced that preliminary figures indicate that as of Tuesday, this year’s entering freshman class of 1,420 students reflects an increase of 7.7 percent compared to the fall 2018 freshman class. The fall 2018 freshmen class was down nearly 9 percent from the previous year, so the enrollment and retention staffs are quite relieved, he said.
“It’s a team effort and it took a lot of hard work, and no one is working harder at Murray State University than (the enrollment and retention team),” Jackson said. “We greatly appreciate it and it does pay dividends. The good news is we’ve moved some numbers; the bad news is we have to turn around and do it again. We cannot rest on this topic.”
Jackson added, “Many of you may not know this, but Murray State University ranks No. 1 in the commonwealth of Kentucky and very high among our peer group nationally in regard to retention. We’re No. 1 (in retention and) No. 1 in graduation rates. We perform. We’ve done that quite well and we’ve done it for a long time.”
Jackson said that since Murray State was founded in 1922, the university is approaching its 100th anniversary. He said the university would soon be announcing a centennial celebration, and it will be a year-long commemoration with multiple events scheduled.
Jackson mentioned that many people had asked him if he was going to have an investiture ceremony, which would officially coronate him as president. Jackson was chosen by the Board of Regents to take the job on March 1, but he has been in the job for more than a year since he was appointed interim president last August. As reported last week in the Ledger & Times, Jackson said he felt that an investiture ceremony was not only unnecessary but that it would be a waste of money that could be better spent.
“I feel like it would be anticlimactic after so many years (being employed at Murray State),” Jackson said. “Many of you would come, but I’m not sure that’s what we need to be doing right now.”
Jackson said that instead of having a ceremony, the university will have a fundraising challenge, which is currently being planned by Director of Alumni Relations Carrie McGinnis and Executive Director of Development Tina Bernot.
“Carrie and Tina and others, we’ve been working on a week of giving,” Jackson said. “So in lieu of having (an investiture), we’re going to ask everyone, ‘Will you give $25 or $100 or $2500 in regard to trying to raise $100,000 for need-based scholarships for next fall for those students in need … We’re going to center that giving campaign around the investiture week.
“There may be a special event, and also that week, the Oakhurst holiday open house that Karen will be sponsoring … we’ll be looking forward to that on Friday, Dec. 6. We hope everyone is able to come and enjoy that event, and also after the event that night is our Town & Gown Community Holiday Concert in Lovett Auditorium.”
Jackson closed by telling chamber members they could help the university in a variety of ways. He encouraged them to put up “Racer Proud” signs in their businesses and to welcome and thank families of students when they are in town, especially during Family Weekend Sept. 20-22. He also encouraged them to get involved in the Alumni Association and to hire students as interns and as full-time employees.
