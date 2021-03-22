MURRAY —It did not take long Sunday for anyone wandering near Roy Stewart Stadium on the Murray State University campus to come to an understanding that the No. 25 was a big deal.
Simply, that number was everywhere as Murray State’s football team prepared to meet Ohio Valley Conference rival Tennessee State in a football game being played in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the spirit was as strong Sunday as it would be during the fall.
And this was especially true deep inside the stadium, where the man who once wore No. 25 received what Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson said was an overdue honor. This day belonged to former Racer football and track star Dennis Jackson, as not only was his number displayed on flags, shirts and numerous other items, the Racer Room, a key gathering place of Murray State Athletics, was named for him, the first-ever black student-athlete in the school’s history.
“Boy! You really know how to put somebody on the spot,” Jackson said as he stepped to the podium to say some words inside the newly-renovated Racer Room in a lavish ceremony prior to Sunday’s game, which was also broadcast on the stadium’s video board.
Jackson being lauded in this fashion was in direct contrast to some of the moments he faced during his playing days as he broke the Murray State color barrier two years after an athlete named Marshall Banks at Morehead State became the first black to play for any team in the Ohio Valley Conference. Away from Murray, he frequently faced hostility from opposing fans.
But because Jackson was willing to accept that challenge, Murray State, as well as the OVC is much different when it comes to the racial makeup of its teams. Murray State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal told the audience Sunday that 37% of the university’s student-athletes are minorities. Black athletes are also much more prevalent on OVC teams now, compared to the 1960s when Jim Crow laws still had a grip on numerous communities.
But Jackson flourished, becoming All-OVC in both football and track and field, while also delivering in the classroom. An alum of Murray’s Douglass High School, Jackson earned two undergraduate degrees at Murray State, as well as a master’s degree and those allowed him to move into the next phase of his life as a longtime educator and coach, most of which was spent in nearby Paducah, where he still lives today.
These accomplishments and others are recognized on a large plaque inside the renovated Racer Room.
“And before you leave today, please read that plaque,” President Jackson urged the audience. “Many of you watched him play and he was a record setter, a (Murray State) Hall of Famer. He was a difference maker on and off the field.
“Things you may not have previously known are that he served as president of the Murray State National Alumni Association. He did a wonderful job, at that time, leading all of our alumni, about 50,000 across the world. He’s a Distinguished Alumnus, a career educator and administrator, longtime sports official (who is in the Kentucky High School Athletics Association Hall of Fame as an official). He’s a deacon and leader in his church and he’s a friend and mentor to many.
“I cannot tell you the number of times he has called or visited with me over the years in regard to helping a student get registered at Murray State University and, sometimes, he would just show up with a student or two or five or six. Typically, within a few days after that, he would come here on a visit and he would follow up and make sure they had scholarships and some financial aid and had everything just right as they were admitted and came to school here.”
Murray State Regent Leon Owens said he has been able to develop a close relationship the past 16 years in Paducah. Sunday, he incorporated Jackson’s jersey number into his part of the ceremony.
“The No. 25 denotes wisdom with a touch of diplomacy and, Biblically speaking, the No.25 means to display or demonstrate grace upon grace. Grace is God’s love and mercy that He freely gives to each and every one of us, even though it is unmerited,” Owens said. “Mr. Jackson was considered a pioneer. A pioneer is humble, diplomatic, relationship-oriented and displays a willingness to endure hardships, take risks and travel a path that is not already available.
“Each day, Mr. Jackson laced his cleats and headed to the athletic field, he had to endure hardships. He did and continues to exemplify humility. He was relationship-oriented and, despite not being able to eat a meal in the same restaurants as his teammates and sleep in the same hotels as his teammates, he demonstrated love and kindness to those who despised him because of the color of his skin.
“My life has been enriched because I have claimed wisdom, knowledge and insight that can only be gained by a Godly man. I personally owe him a debt of gratitude for his guidance, encouragement and support. Mr. Jackson is a good man. His sacrifices have paved the way for black student-athletes at Murray State University, black faculty and staff at Murray State University and black members of the Board of Regents at Murray State. This institution is the finest place we know and this room and dedication is befitting of the finest man I know.”
The honoree of the day gave credit to God, as well as his parents.
“Giles and Roselle Jackson,” Dennis said. “It was one of those things where prayer kept us strong. It was not unusual for me to be awakened at night hearing my father and mother praying together and one of the things that made me so excited and enthused about playing football at Murray was, every Friday night, before a Saturday ballgame, I would sleep close to my father and mother’s bedroom and, boy! You talk about a prayer meeting!
“They talked to God about protecting their son and helping their son and, from that, it gave me courage to do whatever I had to for the football team.”
Murray State Board of Regents Chairman Jerry Rhoads, though, said something he admired about Dennis was that he did not see himself as a trailblazer, or, at least, he did not publicly exhibit it.
“He was just one of the guys. He went about his business,” Rhoads said. “Dennis was just one of the guys, but little did he realize the impact that he was having then and continues to have for Murray State. He has influenced countless young lives over the years and he’s brought great honor to his alma mater.
“As you look around our campus, you can see that many, if not all, of our facilities bear the names of persons who have been very special to Murray State for a number of years, and we’re inn such a facility right now (named for Stewart, a former football coach and athletics director at Murray State). At our December board meeting, our board unanimously approved the renovation of the Racer Room and the naming of the Dennis Jackson Racer Room.
“And we did this because Dennis Jackson is also a very special person to Murray State, just like all of the persons whose are on other facilities all over our campus.”
