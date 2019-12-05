MURRAY — If there is one thing that has become clear in the nearly year-and-a-half that Bob Jackson has assumed the top leadership position at Murray State University, it seems to be that if he makes a promise, he intends to stick to it.
When he took over the position on an interim basis in August 2018, he pledged to attack the university’s sinking enrollment numbers. The fall 2019 enrollment numbers showed improvement. He also pledged that deferred maintenance of campus buildings would become more of a priority. It has.
Just a few months after he was given the permanent position by the university’s Board of Regents, he told those assembled for the annual faculty kickoff breakfast in August that he was asking for no investiture ceremony in his honor. In its place, he said that by December, there would be a major fundraising campaign to raise money for need-based scholarships.
Wednesday, many gathered at Pogue Library for a reception in Jackson’s honor, not a pomp-and-circumstance event at Lovett Auditorium. This came as that fundraiser — started earlier this week and called the Racer Give Campaign — had gone well past its goal of $100,000.
“I hope I’m setting an example today. In this country, quite honestly, there probably needs to be more doing this than having investiture ceremonies. They’re expensive,” Jackson said during a reception attended by numerous former faculty members and alumni, including one of the biggest financial contributors to the university, renowned chemist Dr. Jesse Jones. Jones is a Marshall County native and drove all the way from Baton Rouge, Louisiana to be present Wednesday afternoon.
“That’s $25,000 that will be set aside for need-based scholarships, and I’m proud to announce that, according to the latest numbers, alums and friends, faculty and staff and others from across the country — that’s 26 states I understand — have donated $95,774.63 this week. On top of that, an organization that I hold so dear, the Murray State University Foundation (which he led for several years before assuming the interim president’s role) is adding to that $60,000 in monies given to this institution that are not restricted and which can also be used for that purpose.
“So, in essence, we have made over $150,000 and we’re going to shoot for $200,000 maybe by the end of the year.”
That campaign will continue through the end of December. Jackson, a Murray State alumnus himself, said this comes down to one thing — it is the right thing to do.
“We’re focusing on our students — a novel idea right? I was one of those students too once. I needed that help when I was here and I had the good fortune of having individuals helping me, so I think it is a fitting gesture that we are helping many others in the weeks and months ahead,” he said. “This has been a wonderful group efforts by many, many people so we can have a chance to fund many need-based scholarships. It’s the No. 1 issue we deal with today. We’ve got to do better and we’re going to continue to do better.”
Jackson referred to the ideas of Murray State’s first president, Dr. John W. Carr, who said many years ago that Murray State’s “best days are ahead.” Jackson used another Carr idea in his address.
“Dr. Carr also said that no one will be turned away because of the inability to pay,” he said. “I promise you … as long as I’m in this role, that will still be the case. In the last year-and-a-half, I have thought a lot about Dr. Carr, and I would call it a moral obligation as a public institution to do these things for our region and our state and the families of our region and our state.
“They’re counting on us.”
