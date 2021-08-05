MURRAY – Murray State University will require face masks anywhere indoors as students come back for the fall semester.
According to an email sent by Murray State President Bob Jackson to the campus community on Wednesday, the university will continue to monitor all COVID-19 guidance from local, state and national health care professionals, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and adjust as necessary.
“The guidance below requires a great deal of personal responsibility and we need your help, adherence and support as we work toward a semester of in-person classes, student/campus activities and on-campus services and operations,” Jackson said. “This guidance will apply to the main campus and all regional campuses and goes into effect on Thursday, August 5, 2021.”
“While voluntary, we strongly encourage everyone, in consultation with your healthcare provider, to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccines are safe and effective against this disease and are our best defense; please help us have a good, safe and healthy semester.”
COVID-19 vaccines will be available on campus throughout the semester at MSU Health Services. On-campus COVID-19 vaccination clinics will also be held on the following dates:
• Aug. 12, 2021 – 12-3 p.m., MSU Health Services, 100 Wells Hall (First dose, Moderna)
•Sept. 9, 2021 – 12-3 p.m., MSU Health Services, 100 Wells Hall (Second dose, Moderna)
•Aug. 18-19 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., first floor of the Curris Center – (First dose, Moderna)
•Sept. 15-16 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., first floor of the Curris Center – (Second dose, Moderna)
•Other COVID-19 vaccine locations: https://www.murraystate.edu/vaccine/index.aspx
Face masks/coverings will be required indoors, for all individuals, vaccinated and unvaccinated, in all campus locations, including classrooms. This includes visitors to campus and applies to all Murray State buildings in all locations.
• Faculty and staff who are vaccinated and feel they are safely distanced from others in their office, classroom, laboratory or work location, are not required to wear a face mask/covering.
• Face masks/coverings are not required inside personal living spaces in the residence halls.
• Face masks/coverings are not required outdoors.
• It is important to note, outside of the requirements stated above, that face masks/coverings may be worn on campus by anyone, at any time and in any location.
• Also, Murray State’s COVID-19 guidance may change once the university increases its COVID-19 vaccination rates on campus.
Anyone who feels sick is advised to stay home, and anyone needing a COVID-19 test or with other health care needs, is advised to contact MSU Health Services or the medical provider of your choice. For quarantine and isolation, people may visit the University’s Health Procedures section of the Racer Restart page to see information regarding all quarantine, isolation and contact tracing measures.
“As we move forward, we will continue to update you regarding Racer Safe and Healthy Guidelines and Updates,” Jackson said. “We have proven over the course of the past 16 months that we can work together to keep our campus safe and healthy. Thank you for your adherence, support and assistance as we move through the 2021 Fall Semester.”
