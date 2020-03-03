MURRAY — With the first deaths being reported in the United States due to the coronavirus that originated in China, local officials have been addressing the situation as more and more national and world media cover the story with increasing intensity.
In Friday’s meeting of the Murray State University Board of Regents, President Bob Jackson said the university is monitoring the situation in basically a 24/7 fashion. He said this is necessary because the university does have several students, faculty members and administrators that travel internationally in any given year.
He said anyone wishing to follow how Murray State is addressing this can go online at www.murraystate.edu/healthupdate and see announcements, along with the latest information from such groups as the Centers for Disease Control and the United States State Department.
“This website is for the general public, as well as our campus community, so you can go to that particular site and see what is happening,” Jackson said in his president’s report at the beginning of the meeting. “Nothing is more important, in anything we do here, than the health and welfare of our faculty, our staff and our students, and I think we’re responding to this quite well.
“I want to let you know that we’re responding in a very thoughtful and pragmatic way. Our administrators are monitoring this topic hourly to see what we need to be doing and how we need to be doing it. I also want to point out that Dr. Bob Hughes (co-founder of Primary Care Medical Center, which is now in charge of Murray State’s Student Health Services program), who is our chief medical officer, has been an invaluable resource on this. He is helping us daily, as well as helping us to monitor this.”
Jackson also revealed that some study abroad opportunities have been suspended until further notice. The website went into this in more detail, noting that ventures to China and South Korea are not being made at this time.
“We are monitoring developments in other countries very closely,” the announcement reads. “The university continues to review all scheduled trips abroad and trips to campus from foreign countries, and we are providing assistance to members of our campus community as needed. We are hopeful to resume normal travel schedules in the very near future in furtherance of important academic and cultural opportunities and exchanges.”
Attention in the U.S. has increased significantly since Saturday was when the first death in the U.S. was reported. A second death was reported Sunday, with both cases being in the same place, Washington state. Last week, financial markets across the world experienced strong drops due to coronavirus concerns as the virus started being reported in several areas outside of China. One was also reported in Italy.
Latest numbers from the CDC show the coronavirus has killed about 3,000 people across the world, with the vast majority taking place in China, specifically the Wuhan province. More than 88,000 cases are reported worldwide and cases are increasing in the U.S.
During last week’s monthly meeting of the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees, both Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO Jerry Penner and Vice President of Patient Care Jeff Eye said that they believe the hospital is ready in case the coronavirus finds its way to the community.
However, the biggest thing they were emphasizing is the need to not panic.
“This is now a hot and heavy topic through the United States, but we need to make sure we don’t get overly excited about this,” said Penner, who spent many years in the Army with assignments including overseas areas. He said he has seen this kind of thing before.
“A few years ago — gosh! — ebola was on the rise and oh my gosh, (some thought) it’s gong to come here to the United States and wipe out an entire population! We got excited about it, spent billions of dollars and ultimately had two cases involving a pair of nurses from Texas contracted the virus from a patient that had been transferred out of Africa.”
However, Penner was not making light of the situation. He said the coronavirus must be taken seriously because of its mysterious nature. It is a new virus, never before seen, meaning there is little in the way of research that can be used, much less a cure.
He then compared the coronavirus to one that has been far more impactful in the U.S. this winter, the flu.
“We talk about Flu A and Flu B all of the time, but here’s the thing. We’re also exposed to this kind of thing several times in our lives and when you’ve had it enough, your body kind of adjusts to it. We don’t have that yet with the coronavirus,” he said, adding that flu and coronavirus’s worst effects are on the same populations, the very young and the very old. “And the killer of all of this is pneumonia. We see that with the flu. We say, ‘Well, they died from pneumonia,’ well, the flu is what brought them to that point.”
Eye said information he has seen shows that the coronavirus is transmitted by droplets from coughs or sneezes, but that moisture does not last long once it is outside of the body. He also said some studies are showing that 80% to 85% of patients have no to very mild symptoms, with only a very small subset having severe symptoms. He also said the research that has been performed so far is indicating that drugs used to treat hepatitis C and HIV are apparently having some success, but it is too early to know for sure.
He said MCCH is ready for an outbreak, to a point. He said it has enough equipment to handle initial cases, but, like any other illness, if the number of cases increased dramatically, help would be sought from the CDC and state organizations.
However, Penner, playing on his military experience, said there may be something on the horizon that the coronavirus ultimately will not be able to handle – the weather.
“We’re fortunate that over the next couple of weeks, it’s going to be getting warmer and warmer. That’s what usually stops our own flu epidemic, but it’s also going to stop any kind of pandemic from coming our direction,” he said. “Now, if this were October, we’d be having a much different discussion, but with it being in the spring time, I think that’s going to help us.”
