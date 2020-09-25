MURRAY – On top of additional expenses already incurred this semester to accommodate health and safety precautions related to COVID-19, Murray State University President Bob Jackson said the university is looking down the barrel of a possible 8% cut in state subsidies for the spring.
“A couple of weeks ago, John Hicks, who is Gov. Andy Beshear’s budget director, asked us to put together a preliminary draft plan for an 8% reduction,” Jackson said. “We’ve put that in place, and that’s about $3.5 million for Murray State University, so a very significant number.”
Although this year’s preliminary enrollment figures showed a 4.2% increase in first-time freshman enrollment in fall 2020 compared to last year (the official enrollment report will be completed next month), Murray State is still at a considerable disadvantage when making up for the appropriations it will lose. Jackson said that since the Murray State Board of Regents did not pass a tuition increase for this year, the university must make up the difference from its current appropriations.
Jackson said every college and university in Kentucky and the rest of the country right now is in desperate need of another federal stimulus package. When the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act passed last spring, Murray State received $3.135 million, which Jackson said “plugged some holes” in the budget related to expenses from the pandemic, though not all. It was primarily used to offset more than $7 million in housing and dining refunds the university had to account for once the campus was closed in March.
“It covered a portion of that, but then we had to make up the rest of that within the budget that we had,” he said.
Jackson said he anticipates that over the course of the next few months, Murray State will have spent about $1.7 million for costs such as personal protective equipment (PPE); a modular building that was put up next to Winslow Dining Hall to allow for more socially distant eating; reconfiguring classrooms; masks, hand sanitizer and more.
“The list goes on and on, all the preparatory work we had to do for the fall,” Jackson said. “Those were unbudgeted, unplanned items, basically, so we need that federal assistance. We are grateful for what we received last year, but all colleges and universities need that assistance from Washington. We made the decision to open in a face-to-face environment for this fall, and there’s a tremendous cost associated with that, and it’s not one that the state has the ability to assist with.”
Jackson said he does believe there will be another stimulus bill passed eventually, but at this point, he expects it probably won’t happen until after November’s general election.
“We’re going to have to get past the election and then these types of items will be addressed,” he said. “We have several more months to deal with this pandemic. It’s not going to go away by the end of this year. Even if a vaccine is put in place by the end of this year — and we want to be hopeful that will be the case, and I think it will be, based on the health professionals we talk to on a weekly basis — but it will take weeks and months to get everyone vaccinated. So we are looking at a very tough spring semester that’s going to look a whole lot like this fall semester.”
Amidst these budget problems, Jackson said Murray State is still trying to remain cognizant of the financial difficulties students and their families are facing due to unemployment and many other problems caused by the pandemic.
“The access and affordability component is vitally important to us, and we’ve been nationally recognized a number of times by Money magazine and Washington Monthly, and U.S. News and World Report last week, as one of the best values in this country, and when you compare the quality of education versus the cost, we’re very proud of that,” Jackson said. “That’s part of this equation too, so we have a responsibility … to our students and our families, as well as (the competing interest of making) the budget work as directed by the state government.”
On another pandemic-related note, Jackson added that he has been pleased by how the fall semester had gone so far, with most people on campus being very compliant with wearing masks and abiding by all the other health and safety precautions.
“I’m very, very pleased with our students, faculty and staff,” he said. “For months, we worked on a plan and we’re executing the plan. So far so good and knock on wood and say a prayer, but I’m very pleased with how this fall semester has gone. We are in week six and next week will be halfway through this semester. Many people didn’t give us a lot of hope to get this far, and about half the colleges and universities in this country didn’t open or didn’t stay open very long and went totally remote, so we’re an exception to that. That’s what’s best for our students and our families in this region and I’m very grateful to the students for following the guidelines.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.