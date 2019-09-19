MURRAY — As often happens in a meeting of the Murray State University Board of Regents, something that wasn’t necessarily on the radar before sparked a lengthy conversation.
It happened again during the Regents’ last meeting, and the subject was retention of students. It is something Murray State has been working hard to stabilize the past several years, and the university’s efforts were even recognized last year with a national award.
Even so, Murray State Director of Student Engagement and Success Peggy Whaley said that despite retention numbers that are still fairly strong, a number of students withdraw each year due to one reason – money. This did not get past Regents Chair Dan Kemp of Hopkinsville, who seized the moment by asking, “Is there a significant number of students who withdraw that would qualify for needs-based scholarships?”
The answer appears to be a resounding yes. In fact, every year, lots of money that could be used to lessen the chances of financial problems pulling students away from Murray State is being left on the table – to the tune of millions of dollars.
“We’re trying to do a better job in regard to communicating those types of things to our students,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson, noting that 25 percent of the freshman class for 2019-20 did not fill out a single scholarship application or an application for some type of financial aid. Last year alone, he said the Murray State University Foundation offered $4.5 million in privately-funded scholarships.
“And that’s still amazing to me that they’re not filling these out,” Jackson said. “In fact, last year, we actually over-communicated to them, but this shows that we still have work to do in order to make sure those students apply. We don’t want any scholarship dollar not being used, whether that’s through the institution itself or our foundation.”
That number is actually going to rise. Jackson, who was officially named the university’s 14th president in the spring, has announced his wishes to not have an inauguration (known in academic language as an “investiture” ceremony) in his honor, which is a custom for all incoming Murray State presidents. Instead, he wants the money that would have been used for that event — estimated at between $25,000 and $30,000 — to be used for needs-based scholarships next year.
However, regardless of the scholarship or aid available, it appears a major obstacle needs to be eliminated first in order for these to be put to the use for which they are intended. Students need to do their part. This means submitting the rigorous, but necessary, Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known to all as FAFSA.
“We don’t know what the student’s need is if they don’t do the FAFSA,” said university Vice President of Finance and Administrative Affairs Jackie Dudley, who admitted that the FAFSA form has its reputation for being somewhat rigorous for a reason. “You have to have a parent or guardian with you when you’re filling that out. I want to say it’s about 200 questions, so it’s not a five-minute thing.”
However, it is a must in order to receive federal aid, as well as be eligible for scholarships that are considered. Now, there may be help on the way.
“Sen. (Lamar) Alexander of Tennessee is carrying an initiative that is called the Higher Education Simplification Act that is designed to streamline that to get it down to maybe 15 questions,” said Regent Virginia Gray, also of Hopkinsville. “I’ve talked to one of his field staff people and they’re hoping to pass that by the end of the year.”
This issue also was discussed earlier this year when Aaron Thompson, who had just assumed the position of Kentucky Council for Postsecondary Education president, visited Murray and expressed his concern of how available scholarship money, be it for needs-based scholarships or private scholarships that recognize academic excellence, is not being exhausted, not only at Murray State but throughout the commonwealth.
One of those is named for him at his alma mater, Eastern Kentucky University.
“I can’t believe it when I call to check on it and they tell me, ‘We’re sorry, Dr. Thompson, we didn’t give out your scholarship this year,’” he said during a roundtable discussion in February that included 22 Calloway County and Murray High School students at Murray High. “I’m like, ‘Seriously? The criteria for it is so open!’ And they tell me, ‘Well, nobody applied for it.’”
That is why Murray State officials are going to double, even triple efforts to spread the word to students, their high school guidance offices and parents. Dudley, in fact, said there will be an event soon in which no less than six university officials will be traveling to McCracken County High School in Paducah for a lengthy session on these subjects.
Jackson also said this subject was a hot topic during this summer’s Racer Roadshow tour in which numerous university officials, including administrators, professors, deans, chairs and athletics coaches, went to several communities in the region to meet with Murray State alumni and prospective students.
“One thing that kept coming up was the FAFSA,” he said. “It’s a major event in one’s life to fill out a FAFSA, so that told us how important it is, if that’s something being discussed in that setting.”
