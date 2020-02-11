MURRAY — Murray State University President Bob Jackson said Monday that he feels confident the Kentucky General Assembly will craft a mitigation plan to offset a potentially monumental hike in payment requirements for state public universities.
Speaking just days after he testified on the university’s behalf in front of the House Budget Subcommittee on Postsecondary Education, Jackson said he believes, from talking to lawmakers throughout the 2020 session so far, that they are committed to finding a way to prevent the contribution from going from 49 percent in the Kentucky Employment Retirement System fund to a whopping 93.01 percent.
“I want to be optimistic,” Jackson said. “We’ve met with leaders. We’ve met with (Gov. Andy Beshear) and have talked in detail with him about it. We’ve talked with his budget director, John Hicks, other members of his administration, and I believe they understand the situation and they’re trying to assist in this area too.”
“The other day (along with Kentucky State University President Christopher Brown and Eastern Kentucky University Interim President David McFaddin), we gave three presentations and we talked about the state of our universities, talked, of course, about the pensions and we also talked about appropriations. There hasn’t been an appropriations increase for our public universities in 12 years, only cuts. We’ve lost 20 percent of our funding in the last 10 years, but the governor’s recommended budget had a 1% base appropriations increase and I think the leaders in both the House and Senate understand that. It’s time.
“We can’t keep doing what we’ve been doing.”
If the increase from 49% to 93.01% sounds large, it is. He said that represents a required KERS contribution of $11.6 million for fiscal year 2021. Combined with the expected requirement of $4.7 million for the Teacher Retirement System (TRS), this sends the total contribution requirement for Murray State to $16.3 million.
“This is why I’m confident that, at midnight on April 15 (the official closing time of the 2020 session), I think we’ll find some type of solution to mitigate the pension issue. We have to,” Jackson said. “It’s unsustainable. It’s unmanageable for Murray State University, as well as most of our peer institutions (except for the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville, which are not in the KERS system). It hurts all of us.
“You know, it wasn’t really that long ago, 10 years as a matter of fact, that we were paying a 10 percent rate on our pensions. And we’re talking about 93 percent come July 1. Who knows where it could go? That’s the scary part.”
Jackson said there is at least one bill in the House that is aimed at mitigating the pension and it passed the Republican-controlled House. That has now been sent to the Senate, also controlled by the GOP. However, despite the fact that Beshear is a Democrat, Jackson said, from what he has seen so far, everyone seems to be working together. He also said he is grateful that groups like the House committee that welcomed the universities’ leaders last week are willing to listen.
“It will bear fruit,” Jackson said. “Every legislator we talk to, everyone in the administration, or the governor himself, they understand how big this issue is,” he said, knocking his right hand on a large desk inside Wells Hall Monday. “This is real wood, by the way. We’re all going to be knocking on wood right now and working real hard to find the right answer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.