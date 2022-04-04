MURRAY – The state budget passed by the Kentucky House and Senate last week contains several major items on Murray State University’s wish list, including $45.5 million for a new School of Nursing and Health Professions building and $47.2 million for deferred maintenance of campus facilities.
Although Murray State President Bob Jackson and Executive Director for Government and Institutional Relations Jordan Smith informed the Board of Regents last month that the health professions building remained in both the House and Senate budgets, the bills were still preliminary at that point. Now that they have been consolidated and finalized, the resulting budget is awaiting Gov. Andy Beshear’s signature. The session ends April 15.
Jackson said last week he was very grateful to Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray), Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray) and the rest of the western Kentucky legislative delegation for advocating on behalf of Murray State.
“They all were unified behind everything we asked for, and that’s not always easy,” Jackson said. “We had every legislator in this big western Kentucky region supportive of our projects and unified behind what we were seeking. … (Those legislators) and a lot of people here (on campus) have been working very hard for the past several months to get a new School of Nursing and Health Professions building included in the state budget … and we’re very excited about that.
“There is no occupational field that exists that’s more important, especially as we exit a pandemic that we have been through the last couple of years. We continue to grow and enhance and look for ways to add programs constantly; we had a meeting (Thursday) morning on that very topic. So, this building will allow us that opportunity.”
In addition to funding the health professions building, the General Assembly has allocated an even larger pool of money – $47.2 million – for deferred maintenance, asset preservation and facility enhancements. The university always has a list of older and high-traffic buildings that need attention, which is why the Board of Regents voted last June to issue a $12 million bond for that purpose. Quite a few projects are already underway, including window replacement at Wells and Wilson halls and a major makeover of Lovett Auditorium. Wrather Hall’s auditorium will also receive a facelift, and the Curris Center will undergo millions of dollars in renovations this summer.
“With this $47.2 million, along with the $12 million bond issue that this university has put aside, we’re talking about almost $60 million of campus enhancements that will be done in the next few years,” Jackson said. “If you add both those (the building and deferred maintenance pool) together, it’s the largest amount of capital enhancement money that we’ve ever received.”
While that fund is a one-time expenditure, Jackson said Murray State also needs recurring funds for operational components and ongoing expenses like employee pay raises and rising inflation. That is where performance funding comes into the picture. Jackson said that in addition to Murray State’s base funding amount of $48.7 million, the General Assembly appropriated about $97 million for all Kentucky universities to receive an additional amount over an extended period of time.
“We’ll get a few million dollars from that allocation on a recurring basis, but it’s based on the metrics from the performance funding model,” Jackson said. “That can change from year-to-year, but that $97 million is there for many years. Each year is allocated and taken back every year, so you may get $2 million one year, you may get $3 million one year and you may get $3.5 million one year, but that’s how it’s handled for this performance funding, which is significant.
“It’s a tremendous amount of money that will benefit teaching and learning. It’ll benefit our faculty and staff, and again, it will enhance the university for our students and prospective students who come in the future.”
Jackson said that when performance funding was first adopted, it didn’t benefit smaller institutions like Murray State, but he is pleased with changes that have made the funding model more equitable. He said a work group composed of university presidents and several state officials was created last year to adjust the performance funding model, and State Senate President Pro Tempore David Givens (R-Greensburg) helped the group make several substantial changes during negotiations. According to the Council on Postsecondary Education, Givens was also instrumental in passing the performance funding model in 2016.
“This is the first money Murray State will receive from the performance funding model,” Jackson said. “In the past, we, Morehead and Kentucky State have not received it. The University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville got most of the money just because of the size of the institutions (and metrics like the total number of degrees awarded), not because they’re performing better.
Jackson said that while he thinks this is the best budget for colleges and universities since higher education reform passed in 1997, there are still some ongoing problems that need addressing in the future.
“The item that we still struggle with the most is the increasing cost of pensions,” Jackson said. “We have to pay for and deal with the pension component and make that work each year, and that still puts a lot of pressure on our budget.
“Again, a lot of this (budget) is one-time money that’s going to really benefit Murray State. The performance funding money will help us operationally on an ongoing basis, but then we’re still wrestling with the pension pressures, and I suspect we will for a long, long time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.