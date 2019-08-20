MURRAY — Murray State University President Dr. Bob Jackson last week effectively put to rest an issue that he said several people had discussed with him over the past few weeks.
It happened at the end of his keynote address that highlighted the annual Fall Faculty Kickoff Friday morning in the Curris Center Ballroom, which was attended by most of the university’s faculty members.
“Some of you have asked this week, and I was especially asked about this (Thursday) by some of you, ‘When is our presidential investiture?’” Jackson said, referring to the ceremony that officially installs the university’s president, a gala event that involves nearly every high-ranking university official and even has attracted statewide personnel in past years. “You’ve said, ‘Bob you’ve been in this job since last August as interim and you’ve been in the job permanently since March.’”
He then told the audience that, when it comes to him, an investiture is not necessary.
“I don’t need one,” he said. “It’s a major cost. The last two investitures at this institution cost between $20,000 and $30,000. So I don’t need one, for my ego or otherwise, and I don’t mean that disrespectfully, but I just don’t need that. This institution doesn’t need that at this point in time.”
His next comments drew rousing applause.
“Our students are first and we’re going to take $25,000 of the president’s office budget that would be used for something like that and place it in needs-based scholarships for the coming year for students,” he said, his comments interrupted by the reaction from the audience.
“I appreciate that applause, but it’s doing what’s right. We don’t need to spend money where we don’t need to spend money, and $25,000 will help 25 students with $1,000 scholarships and we’re going to be focusing on that for next fall.”
This comes at a time where finding money for university programs of any kind has become more difficult than as far back as 10 years ago. Back then, Jackson said the Kentucky General Assembly was providing about 70 percent of public state universities’ annual funding. Now, that has slipped to about 30 percent.
State universities are currently in what amounts to a one-year reprieve from potentially detrimental payments on pensions. A special session last month put a one-year freeze on what would have been an increase from about 49 percent to a whopping 84 percent contribution from Murray State to satisfy its obligation with the massively underfunded Kentucky Employees Retirement System pension, which he said is funded at between 12 percent and 14 percent and consistently has ranked among the worst in the nation for several years.
Murray State’s obligation would have meant a loss of $4 million.
A group, though, that consistently continues finding ways to help offset this issue is the university faculty and staff. In the past 10 years, Jackson said that group has raised more than $2 million, with $108,977 of that coming in the past year.
“Give yourself a round of applause. That is fantastic,” the president exhorted. “You’re making an investment too. When people give, they’re making an investment.”
While there will be no investiture ceremony, there will be an activity commemorating the fact that the university has its 14th president. This will come Dec. 4-6 and will involve a fundraiser Jackson said it designed to raise at least $100,000.
“We’re going to ask our alumni friends to donate instead of having some event,” he said. “Whether it’s $25 or $50 or $1,000, we’re going to try to raise $100,000 for additional needs-based scholarships starting next fall.
“We want to make this a special time for Murray State, not Bob, not anyone else in here, but for Murray State and we want to set aside funds for our students. There will be a steering committee put together soon to assist us with that.”
