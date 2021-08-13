MURRAY – Murray State University President Bob Jackson spoke to community partners Thursday morning about reopening for the fall, construction on campus and other issues of interest.
Jackson was speaking at the President’s Breakfast hosted by Murray State Town & Gown. Carol Brunn, who is in charge of the Town & Gown Partnership Program, welcomed attendees, saying that Town & Gown currently has 36 community partners.
“We couldn’t do it without your partnership and without your financing, so thank you so much,” Brunn said. “Town & Gown is a great way to allow our businesses to stay connected to our community and for the university to stay connected to the community, and we just appreciate everything that you do.”
After being introduced by Director of Career Services Matthew Purdy, Jackson remarked on how he had just finished his third year running the university, although he is an alumnus and has been at Murray State for many years. Prior to being named interim president – and then being officially hired by the MSU Board of Regents in March 2018 – Jackson was president and chief executive officer of the Murray State University Foundation Inc. and the senior advisor for state and federal governmental relations.
“In one sense, it seems like about 50 years, and in another sense, it seems like a couple of weeks,” Jackson said. “I think it was Aug. 7 of 2018 that I was appointed the interim by the board … but most importantly, I said this then and I say it regularly – and I probably don’t say it enough – none of us, no matter our respective jobs, can do these alone. Especially the last 18 months.”
Jackson thanked his wife, Karen, and several others in attendance for all they do for Murray State. He said he would love to say this fall was going to be easier than last fall, but that doesn’t look like that is going to be the case with the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 spreading in the community. He said, though, that the university would get through it just like it did last year. He said he was proud that Murray State was able to stay open the entirety of the 2020-21 academic year, and not every public university in Kentucky could say that. He added that Murray State was even recognized by the Chronicle of Higher Education for its efforts to keep students in class.
“We’re returning to a ‘new normal,’ or ‘next normal’ – whatever that ‘normal’ is, we’re moving forward and we’re going to continue moving forward in a positive way with teaching and learning, with student activities, campus activities, athletic events,” Jackson said. “And always, we’re going to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, (CDC), and we’re going to keep the community – but our campus community especially – safe and healthy. Every decision we make, that’s the first question we ask of any type of event. We’re going to continue doing that.
“There’s too much national rhetoric right now, there’s too much regional rhetoric and worldwide rhetoric in regard to what’s the right call. We need to all calm that down and tamp that down and do what’s right in regard to making these decisions. It’s not a Democrat issue or Republican issue or blue issue or red issue. … We’ve got 10,000 students we’ve got to take care of. Those are our children and we will take good care of them and our faculty and our staff.”
Jackson said Murray State was proud to announce earlier this week that it would be using $4.5 million in additional student aid for students that were enrolled this fall thanks to federal stimulus funds, and $1 million in student debt had also been forgiven. He said the Board of Regents has passed its budget this year under the very difficult circumstances of the pandemic, but he was proud that the university did not have to resort to layoffs or furloughs.
Jackson said the board had issued a $12.3 million bond issue for investment in “deferred maintenance, asset preservation and facility enhancements.” He said that is the largest bond issued in Murray State history for that purpose. One of the largest projects is the restoration of Lovett Auditorium, which is currently getting new carpet, ceiling and HVAC system. He joked that the seats seem to have gotten smaller since the building opened in 1926, and said those seats will be replaced with slightly larger seats. The seats on the aisles will have the letter M and the Murray State shield on them, he said.
“Lovett Auditorium, if you don’t know this, has been closed since last October,” Jackson said. “It’s going through a multi-million dollar makeover. A lot is going on there. We’re going to restore the building back to its original look and design and status. And we should. I think that’s our responsibility.”
Jackson said the Curris Center would also be receiving a “major facelift,” which he said would be the most improvements that had been done since it opened 40 years ago.
“That building was opened in the fall of 1981,” Jackson said. “When I was a freshman and walked onto this campus, it was brand new. Not a lot has been done to it since then, and we are going to really enhance and improve that building for our students and our faculty and our staff and for recruiting for the future.”
Other buildings receiving attention include the Wrather West Kentucky Museum, Carr Hall, Racer Arena, Wilson Hall, Wells Hall, as well as Woods Park, the former site of Woods Hall, which was demolished in 2019. Obviously, that will be a lot of work happening on campus as the new semester starts, Jackson noted.
“So I ask you to be patient,” he said. “It’s kind of like building new roads. They’re a pain in the rear end while they’re building them, but you really appreciate them when they’re done, and that’s going to be the case here.”
Jackson said that when he served as a state senator from 1997-2004, Murray State’s overall budget consisted of about 70% state appropriations and 30% tuition and fees. He said that unfortunately, that ratio has flipped, so Murray State relies on recruitment and enrollment far more today than it did in the past.
“As you’ve probably heard me say more times than you want to hear, we always need your help,” Jackson said to the Town & Gown members. “This institution is important to this community, this region, this multi-state region. This is the largest employer in this region. It has a near half-billion dollar economic impact on this particular region. … (The relatively small amount of state funding) puts a great deal of pressure on all of us from a recruiting standpoint. So if your business is in a location (close to campus), put out welcome signs on your message boards and those types of things for the families coming here. They love this community. This is the friendliest place in the world and it’s the best place to live and be anywhere.”
Jackson concluded by reiterating the challenges that have come with opening for the fall semester. According to the Murray State website, the Racer Restart committee has established what it is calling the Racer Safe and Healthy Guidelines. Masks are required in all campus buildings, but are not required outdoors. The site says that Murray State Health Services and Village Medical Primary Care are currently offering the Moderna vaccine, and several walk-up vaccine clinics are scheduled for faculty, staff and students with no appointment necessary. More information can be found at www.murraystate.edu Area/vaccine/index.aspx.
“We are in a period, or an era, now in this pandemic where personal responsibility (is important) and we are relying on a lot of good decisions to be made by all in our campus community,” Jackson said. “First and foremost, if you haven’t been vaccinated, get a vaccine. They are safe, they are effective. The spike in the pandemic we are currently seeing is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. The CDC said this, and I heard it on a report last night, 97.5% of the infections are those that are unvaccinated. So let’s all do our part. That’s how we’re going to all end this bad chapter.”
