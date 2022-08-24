MURRAY – As the fall semester ramps up, Murray State University President Bob Jackson gave his annual kickoff address to Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce members Tuesday at the Business@Breakfast event.
Jackson started by telling the crowd, which was gathered in the CFSB Center’s Murray Room, a bit about the current student makeup coming into the new year.
“We have 48 states represented; last year, 47, so we’re slowly coloring in the map on the wall,” Jackson said. “So if you know anyone from Maine or Vermont, please let us know and we’ll try to get those set up as well. (Students come from) 50 countries (including) China, South Korea, Japan, Belize, India, Spain … (There is representation from) 109 out of 120 counties, so really every county in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, for the most part. Most of the counties that aren’t represented are from far Eastern Kentucky.”
There are currently 148 degree programs, and Jackson said there were 1,501 graduates from the spring and summer 2022 classes, with approximately 1,100 participating in commencement ceremonies.
Referring to the last legislative session, Jackson talked briefly about the forthcoming new School of Nursing and Health Professions building, which will be designed in the coming months. Among the many deferred maintenance projects currently in progress, Lovett Auditorium is set to be completed and opened to the public soon, he said. The Board of Regents also recently approved the funding for a major makeover of the Curris Center.
Jackson also described how the university is negotiating a public private partnership (P3), which will involve the university leasing the land to a private company that will construct new residence halls and a new dining hall. He noted that Old Franklin Hall was demolished before the start of the semester, and Hart Hall and eventually Winslow Dining Hall are set to follow.
“We’ve been working on this a long time,” Jackson said. “Ultimately, Hart Hall will come down and there will be a new ‘residential quad,’ if you will, built on that side of campus. So why are we doing this work? Well, first, it’s badly needed. Secondly, it’s a recruiting and retention tool. It’s critically important today as we recruit students to make sure that we’re meeting the needs of parents and students and families in these respective areas.”
Jackson spoke of “headwinds” facing Murray State and other universities, including recurring funding needs, pension liabilities enrollment and inflation pressures. He said that nationwide, there are currently 4 million fewer college students today than there were 10 years ago, and since the pandemic, the national average for college and university enrollment is down about 10%.
In addition to being excited to have recently introduced Murray State’s new athletic director, Nico Yantko, Jackson said he was happy to announce that the Racer Band is getting new uniforms for the first time in two decades.
“We haven’t purchased band uniforms in 21 years, so it was time for Racer Band to have new uniforms,” Jackson said to a round of applause. “ … Some of those uniforms didn’t smell so good, and it was time. The new ones look fantastic, and the largest part of the cost, which was significant, was paid for by generous donors in this community, Barb and Gary Morgan. Some of you know them; wonderful people. They love the Racer Band. They love football too, but they come to the football games for Racer Band.”
Jackson also spoke of the university’s transition to the Missouri Valley Conference, which became official on July 1 for all sports except for football – which will transition next year – and rifle, which will remain in the Ohio Valley Conference because the MVC does not have that sport. Jackson said 91% of Murray State’s students and 80% of its alumni live in the MVC’s footprint.
“So it fit perfectly,” Jackson said. “We had to make a change. Our board unanimously supported it; I appreciate that very much. It was the right thing to do. There will be bumps in the road. There will be challenges, but there’s going to be a ton of opportunities. We’re going to look back in a few years and we’re going to be grateful for making this respective change.”
Jackson closed by plugging the centennial commemoration book, “The Finest Place We Know,” which he said is expected to be available Oct. 18.
