Jackson

Murray State University President Bob Jackson speaks Tuesday morning to Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce members at the first Business@Breakfast of the fall.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – As the fall semester ramps up, Murray State University President Bob Jackson gave his annual kickoff address to Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce members Tuesday at the Business@Breakfast event.

Jackson started by telling the crowd, which was gathered in the CFSB Center’s Murray Room, a bit about the current student makeup coming into the new year.