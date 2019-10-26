MURRAY – During a Town & Gown breakfast Friday morning, Murray State University President Bob Jackson spoke about a variety of achievements and issues affecting the university, focusing in particular on recruitment, enrollment and retention.
Jackson told the gathered audience of Town & Gown partners that Murray State has working very hard over the last year at marketing and recruitment, and those efforts appear to have paid off handsomely. Although the fall 2019 enrollment figures will not become official until they are reported to the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education in a few days, he said the numbers as of Oct. 18 were very positive.
Jackson said first-time freshman enrollment was up 7.7% compared to fall 2018, which he said is quite impressive considering that FTF enrollment was down 10.15% between 2015 and 2018. As of Oct. 18, first-time transfers were up 10.6% over last year (they had declined 11.59% from 2015-2018), and first-time graduate student enrollment was up 12.1% over last year (those numbers had dropped a whopping 29.76% in that same three-year period).
Jackson said that success was thanks to everyone on campus working together for a positive outcome. He said that as Murray State simplifies its tuition model, he believes that will make recruitment even stronger in the coming years.
“We changed our tuition modeling greatly; our board approved that in June,” Jackson said. “We used to have the most confusing tuition structure … I think, in America. We had a rate for Illinois, Indiana had a different rate, Tennessee had a different rate, Missouri had a different rate; if you lived outside that area, you had a different rate. There was an in-state rate, there was an international rate, on and on and on.
“So we’ve pushed that down and simplified it; we’re trying to move toward a one-rate model, and we’re basically down to in-state, a regional rate and an “everybody else” rate. And it’s working. We’re getting a lot of good feedback and a lot of good responses from that change, so I appreciate everyone that worked on that. That was about a year’s worth of work.”
Jackson said the university’s enhanced marketing efforts included how Murray State communicates with prospective students.
“Maybe a couple of years ago, a student would apply, take the tour, and they might not hear from us again for several months,” he said. “Now, we try to let them hear from us weekly. Some will say, ‘I used to not get anything from you two years ago.’ Now people are saying, ‘Boy, I hear from you a lot.’ A couple have said maybe too much. I’d rather err on the side of too much.”
Jackson said Murray State received a national retention award last year from the Consortium for Student Retention Data Exchange, and also noted that the city of Murray was named within the last week by consumer research firm SafeWise as one of top 50 safest college towns in the nation.
Jackson noted that he and other administrators had recently been visiting many high schools throughout the region, as well as the state. Over eight days in July, the Racers Roadshow made stops in nine different cities – mostly in Kentucky, but also in St. Louis, Missouri and Nashville, Tennessee, wrapping up with the final event in Murray. Jackson said Owensboro and Louisville had the two largest turnouts of the tour.
Speaking of Owensboro, Jackson said that while Daviess County is not technically in Murray State’s official 18-county service region, it has always been important to the university. He noted that it is right outside the edge of the service region and is one of Kentucky’s largest counties, boasting five high schools. He said he was very proud that Murray State had increased its enrollment of Daviess County students by 50% last year.
Jackson said it was also probably the best year for athletics in Murray State’s 100-year history. He added that while the bass anglers team doesn’t get as much attention as NBA recruit Ja Morant – now playing for the Memphis Grizzlies – the Bloomington, Indiana natives Adam Puckett and Blake Albertson won the 2019 FLW College Fishing National Championship for Murray State in June.
