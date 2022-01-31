MURRAY – Calloway County Jail officials say the life skills classes currently available to inmates not only help them transition back into civilian life, but save taxpayer money by knocking time off their sentences.
The classes are known among jailers and the Kentucky Department of Corrections as “evidence-based programs.” According to KDOC, “The Department maintains a catalogue of evidence-based, life skills, promising practice, and substance abuse programs to address a wide range of reentry, supervision and incarceration needs. Program offerings vary based on available resources and the needs of the offender population. The Department of Corrections maintains a list of the programs that are currently available.”
Calloway County Jailer Ken Claud said that when he took office in 2015, the jail didn’t participate in any of these programs, although it did offer inmates the opportunity to earn their GEDs. The Calloway jail began administering these types of evidence-based programs, or EBPs, in 2016, he said.
“The benefit that I saw from it was to the inmates as we were trying to rehabilitate them and try to get them to where they wouldn’t reoffend and come back again (to have) a revolving door situation where they go in and out all the time,” Claud said.
Retired chief deputies DeeAnne Benke and Julie Robertson were the instructors at the time, and Claud said the jail had a lot of success with those first few programs. The current program director is Jessica Childs, who previously worked at the Daviess County Jail before moving back home to Graves County in June 2019 and starting work at the Calloway jail. After about four months, she transferred to the Graves County Jail, where she earned her teaching certifications. However, she came back to Calloway in January 2021 and has been overseeing the programs since then.
Childs said that according to information from the Germantown, Tennessee-based Moral Reconation Therapy program, 67% of offenders nationwide will return to jail within three years.
“That has been statistically proven through the MRT programs, but when you have repeat offenders in a program, that can decrease significantly,” Childs said. “It gives them a chance to find success, set goals and find ways to better bring themselves out in society, rather than repeating the things that brought them there.”
“The benefit of the programs are to the inmate as well as hopefully learning something and changing their behavior and how they proceed after they’re released,” Claud said. “It gets them out earlier and they receive sentence credits if they graduate from these various programs.”
Claud said the jail has not tracked the exact recidivism rate among released inmates who have graduated from the programs to compare to those who have not, but anecdotally, at least, they seem to have been very effective at the local level. Childs said that since she has only been in the position for a year, she hasn’t had enough of a chance yet to track the data over a long period of time.
“I don’t really recall ones we’ve had in the program coming back, but I’m not saying some haven’t,” Claud said. “That’s probably something we’ll track in the future to kind of keep a handle on it.”
Childs said the classes teach inmates about a variety of skills and topics, including relapse prevention, taking responsibility for your actions, apologizing to people in your life for past actions and making more deliberate decisions while planning for the future.
“Goal-setting is in all of the programs we have because in order to be successful outside of these walls, you’ve got to have some type of goals and some type of plan to succeed,” Childs said. “If not, nine times out of 10, you’re going to end up back where you were and back in here. And that’s what I tell them: the better and more measurable your goals are, the better you’re going to succeed out there. If you come out of here without a plan, you might as well plan to come back in.”
In addition to giving the inmate an incentive to take the class and making them more likely to succeed upon their release, the sentence credits mean money is saved when they are released. Claud broke down the 2021 cost savings as follows: the Portal/New Direction class is a 60-day sentence credit, so with 26 graduates, that amounts to a total reduction 1,560 days off inmates’ sentences; Moral Reconation Therapy is a 90-day credit, so 25 graduates equals 2,250 days; Anger Management is a 90-day credit, so 51 graduates equals 4,590 days; Untangling Relationships is a 90-day credit, so 33 graduates equals 2,970 days; Parenting and Family Values is a 90-days credit, so nine graduates equals 810 days; Thinking for Good is a 60-day credit, so 25 graduates equals 1,500 days.
That adds up to 13,680 days taken off various inmates’ sentences. With each day an inmate spends in jail costing taxpayers $31.34, that adds up to a total cost savings of $428,731 for reduced sentences alone, Claud said.
“If they’re not incarcerated for those days, then that’s saving state taxpayers’ money because the state’s not having to incarcerate them and pay us a per diem to house them for that length of time,” Claud said.
In addition, House Bill 556 – which was passed by the Kentucky General Assembly in 2021 – implemented performance funding, allowing county jails to receive payments from KDOC for completed program hours to cover the cost of instructors. Because of that bill, the Calloway County Jail received $117,000 from KDOC between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2021, Claud said.
Claud said he is also encouraged by the current House budget bill, HB 1, which would increase the per diem rate county jails are paid by the state by $4 over the current $31.34. He said 2008 was the last time the rate was raised.
Childs said she regularly speaks to former inmates who come back to pay their jail fees and have reported good news like starting a new job or moving into a new apartment, as well as spending time with new friends who don’t have a negative influence on them. For example, a woman who used to fix other female inmates’ hair while she was incarcerated was now going back to school to pursue her passions.
“I saw her coming in here to pay her jail fees and she said, ‘I’m starting cosmetology school in the spring,’ and I said, ‘That’s awesome,’” Childs said. “That was one of her goals, to have started cosmetology school within a year of being out. She’s been out for about eight months now, so she’s in her goal range and she’s doing really well.”
