BENTON – The Marshall Circuit Court case brought by former Circuit Court Judge James (Jamie) Jameson against his former political opponent, current Circuit Court Judge Andrea Moore, seeking to have the results of their race in last year’s general election overthrown, has been resolved.
The parties came to an agreement Monday during a hearing before Special Judge John Atkins on Moore’s motion for judgment on the pleadings or summary judgment. According to the court docket, an order will be entered; as of Tuesday afternoon, that had not happened. Until then, all that is known is that Jameson and Moore have agreed to not discuss the case with the media.
Jameson filed his complaint seeking the overturn of last year’s election results in the race for 42nd Judicial Circuit Division 1 Circuit Court Judge on Dec. 7.
In the complaint, Jameson alleged Moore, along with multiple co-conspirators, engaged in “unfair, untrue and misleading tactics” as part of her political strategy, that she knowingly made “hundreds of misleading and even patently false statements and that she ran a radio ad days before the election that was “clearly intended to confuse voters and suppress the turnout of Jameson supporters to the ballot box.”
He also accused Moore of accepting campaign donations from a corporation or partnership and agreeing to hire someone, if elected, in exchange for her support.
Moore filed her answer to the complaint on Dec. 30. In her answer, Moore admits that she ran against Jameson for her current seat in the 2022 general election, that she won more votes than he did and that the Tribune Courier published a story in 2015 about Jameson being arrested for violating a protective order; otherwise, Moore denies all of the allegations in the complaint. She also notes several paragraphs that were to “not merit a response” because they were statements of Jameson’s opinion of the law or were “averments regarding how well-liked the Plaintiff believes himself to be.”
In addition to filing her answer on Dec. 30, Moore served Jameson with a set of interrogatories and requests for production of documents. Having not received a response to her discovery requests from Jameson, Moore filed a motion for either a judgment on the pleadings or summary judgment on Feb. 23.
The motion argues that Moore is entitled to summary judgment because of Jameson’s failure to respond to the discovery requests within 30 days and because campaign speech is protected under the First Amendment.
“Speech about qualifications for candidates for public office is ‘at the core of our First Amendment freedoms,’” states the memorandum in support of Moore’s motion. “Debate on the qualifications of candidates is ‘at the core of our electoral process and of the First Amendment freedoms’ and not at the edges.”
