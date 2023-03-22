BENTON – The Marshall Circuit Court case brought by former Circuit Court Judge James (Jamie) Jameson against his former political opponent, current Circuit Court Judge Andrea Moore, seeking to have the results of their race in last year’s general election overthrown, has been resolved.

The parties came to an agreement Monday during a hearing before Special Judge John Atkins on Moore’s motion for judgment on the pleadings or summary judgment. According to the court docket, an order will be entered; as of Tuesday afternoon, that had not happened. Until then, all that is known is that Jameson and Moore have agreed to not discuss the case with the media.

