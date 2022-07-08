FRANKFORT – The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission (JCC) released a Notice of Formal Proceedings and Charges against Circuit Court Judge for the 42nd Judicial Circuit Jamie Jameson Thursday. The document identifies four charges related to Jameson’s conduct and are largely related to the creation of the Community Corrections Board (CCB) and its ankle-monitoring program.
According to the Notice, Jameson has been charged with the following:
1. Acting as the alter ego for the 42nd Judicial CCB in the creation and development of an ankle-monitoring program, failing to separate himself as Circuit Judge from his duties at CCB, creating the appearance of impropriety to the public;
2. Acting as the alter ego for the 42nd Judicial Circuit CCB in the implementation and operation of CCB’s ankle monitoring program;
3. Mismanaging his courtroom, engaging in acts of retaliation and deviating from acceptable standards of judicial conduct during his tenure as Circuit Court Judge; and
4. Using his influence and the prestige of judicial office to pressure attorneys, individuals and groups to fund and support his political campaign, going as far as saying that certain monetary contributions were not sufficient.
“The whole thing is pretty simple, we are in the middle of a political race and there are folks that have never supported me as a judge, particularly in Marshall County,” Jameson said in an interview responding to the charges against him. “We’re talking about six or less people. They went around recruiting, or trying to recruit anyway, someone to run against me and several people turned them down because they were happy with the job I was doing. They never expected it to go this far which is clear based on the comments I got from the JCC because they never would’ve said the things that they said. It was just a lot of personal, mean commentary. We decided that if they weren’t willing – as far as the JCC – to resolve this with a dismissal, then we were going to hearing. They’ve got 15 days from today to have that hearing, and I’m looking forward to it and looking forward to putting out the information and letting everybody see for themselves.”
At the center of the allegations is the role Jameson played in creating the Community Corrections Board, which is a nonprofit organization comprised of concerned citizens and professionals within the criminal justice system from Calloway and Marshall Counties. CCB is tasked with developing creative solutions to problems within the system, such as alternatives to incarceration and resources for substance abuse.
CCB released a statement following JCC’s publication of the Notice. “We are aware of the Judicial Conduct Commission’s Notice of Formal Proceedings and Charges against Judge Jamie Jameson, as well as Judge Jameson‘s answer to those items. The documents contain an extensive amount of information, some of which relates to the 42nd Judicial Circuit CCB and its operation of an ankle monitor program and a proposed inpatient substance-abuse facility within the judicial circuit consisting of Calloway and Marshall counties. The CCB and its leadership will remain committed to the ankle monitor program and the inpatient facility project while cooperating and assisting in any investigation as it pertains to past CCB functioning. We remain committed to our purpose and firmly believe in the benefits and cost savings the CCB has provided and hope to expand upon in the future for the citizens of both Calloway in Marshall Counties.”
