MURRAY – The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission (JCC) amended the Notice of Formal Proceedings and Charges in proceedings against 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge James (Jamie) Jameson Tuesday, adding two new counts – Count V and Count VI – of misconduct. 

“I know what they’re getting at – it’s just wrong; they’ve got their facts wrong,” Jameson said. “They’re just mad because we’re putting up a fight. They’re used to everybody just folding and not making them work. That’s their thing – when you don’t fold, they do things to intimidate and try to get you to back down; that’s what lawyers do. But this is not a ‘so-and-so’ vs. ‘so-and-so,’ this is supposed to be a proceeding about justice; and I’m not seeing a whole lot of justice.” 