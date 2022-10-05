MURRAY – The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission (JCC) amended the Notice of Formal Proceedings and Charges in proceedings against 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge James (Jamie) Jameson Tuesday, adding two new counts – Count V and Count VI – of misconduct.
“I know what they’re getting at – it’s just wrong; they’ve got their facts wrong,” Jameson said. “They’re just mad because we’re putting up a fight. They’re used to everybody just folding and not making them work. That’s their thing – when you don’t fold, they do things to intimidate and try to get you to back down; that’s what lawyers do. But this is not a ‘so-and-so’ vs. ‘so-and-so,’ this is supposed to be a proceeding about justice; and I’m not seeing a whole lot of justice.”
The JCC filed a Notice of Formal Proceedings and Charges against Jameson on June 13, which were amended July 21, alleging four counts of misconduct. Counts I and II focused on the role Jameson played in the creation, development, implementation and operation of CCB’s ankle monitor program. Jameson was also accused of mismanaging his courtroom, engaging in retaliatory actions and deviating from acceptable judicial conduct standards in Count III and pressuring attorneys to donate to his campaign in Count IV.
Jameson filed a response claiming the complaints filed against him with the JCC were politically motivated as evidenced by the timing of the complaints and the belief that complainants are supporters of his challenger in the current Circuit Court Judge race.
In the second amended notice, Count V alleges that Jameson “repeatedly attempted to obstruct justice and impede the JCC’s authority to investigate the charges against (him)” and goes on to state that Jameson “intimidated witnesses involved in these proceedings and attempted to dissuade (his) judicial staff from complying with a JCC subpoena.”
In September, Jeffrey C. Mando, counsel for the JCC, issued a subpoena to the Kentucky Court of Justice (KCOJ) for records in the possession of any and all elected judges, judicial staff, elected clerks and elected clerk staff in Marshall and Calloway County related to Jameson’s involvement with the 42nd Judicial Circuit Community Corrections Board (CCB), Track Group ankle monitoring services or Re-life substance use disorder treatment program.
“When they suspended me, they didn’t give me time to go get my stuff; and I had been working on the JCC case in my office,” Jameson explained. “So, all my personal notes, my attorney’s notes, everything was laying on the conference table. My staff attorney told me that he gathered them up and put them in a box in a closet.”
According to the notice, Jameson contacted the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) to request that it not comply with the subpoena, a request that AOC denied. He also contacted his judicial staff and “instructed” them to not cooperate with the subpoena. He requested that they remove boxes from his office and refuse to produce any documents physically located in his office pursuant to the subpoena.
“In short, you instructed your judicial staff to blatantly violate the law and to further act in contradiction to their duties and responsibilities as AOC employees,” the notice states. AOC advised Jameson’s staff to “disregard (his) demands.” Upon learning this, according to the notice, Jameson instructed his staff to forward all documents they intended to produce relating to the subpoena to him before providing them to AOC.
“AOC was again forced to intervene and advise your judicial staff that they should once again disregard your unlawful instructions,” the notice states.
“Part of it is accurate as far as I called, absolutely,” Jameson said. “Then, when they said they were going to keep that definition – that anything in a Court of Justice building was fair game – I called my staff attorney and said, ‘What instructions have they given you?’ He told me the same thing, and he was going to have to go through that box and see if there was anything in there that’s relevant to the request. All I said to him was, ‘Comply with the subpoena, but anything that you think would be privileged, would you make a copy and send it to Rick?’ That way we can identify any privileged information and get the subpoena quashed to that extent. And all that’s permissible.
“I wasn’t asking him to do something I wasn’t going to get anyway. Matter of fact, we got it the next afternoon, I believe. But I needed to know then because the idea is to stop them from getting the information, not to rectify it after the fact. Their argument was, ‘What are you worried about? We just won’t enter it into evidence.’ But now you’ve seen it!”
Count VI alleges Jameson failed to adhere to the terms of the temporary suspension order against him by contacting his judicial staff and continuing to use judicial resources and, therefore, “engaged in a pattern of noncompliance and interference with JCC orders.”
The notice alleges Jameson continued to access his judicial email account and contact his staff regarding judicial-related matters following his temporary suspension by the JCC entered Aug. 15. Specifically, it states that Jameson is still in possession of and continues to use two KCOJ laptops, that he contacted staff to deliver a laptop docking station, that he contacted his staff to request AOC documents to which he no longer had access and that he used his email account to set up a Teams meeting with his staff.
“Count VI is all wrong,” Jameson said. “I have not accessed my computer other than one time, and that was to get my notes from the JCC case off of it. They didn’t tell me I had to turn those computers in. I would’ve left them at the office, but they ordered me to stay out of the building that night. So, I couldn’t go to the building.
“Nobody sent me an email or called me to ask for those computers, so what am I supposed to do with them? And they cut off access to my state email the next day. And one of those was a claim that I set up a (Teams) meeting for me and my staff attorney. What? I don’t do that stuff anyway; my secretary does it. I could probably figure it out, but I don’t know how because I’ve never had to do it.”
At his temporary suspension hearing on Aug. 15, JCC members voted 3-2 to temporarily suspend Jameson, with pay, until the matter is adjudicated. A hearing on the original charges is set to begin on Oct. 17 at the Christian County Justice Center.
Jameson has 15 days from Tuesday to file a response to the amended notice. The JCC will set the matter for hearing upon receipt of Jameson’s answer or expiration of the 15-day timeframe, whichever occurs first. It is not known at this time if the JCC will hear arguments on the new charges at the Oct. 17 hearing.
“The rules require them to send me a letter, allow me an opportunity to respond first and then have an informal hearing before they file any charges,” Jameson said. “Two weeks from the hearing, they throw in these new charges. That’s crazy. … It’s a legitimate concern, and one I’ve already discussed with my attorneys about filing a possible continuance. I hate to do that, but these are the most serious accusations in the whole thing. The rest of it, quite honestly, small pickings.
“This is the kind of thing that could have serious consequences. It seems like, ‘OK, reporting the small stuff didn’t work, so we’re going to claim something that will really get their attention.’ I just don’t know what’s going on. There’s no way my staff attorney told them that because it’s not true and he wouldn’t lie.”
