CALLOWAY COUNTY – Jamie Jameson, chief circuit court judge for Marshall and Calloway counties filed last month to run for re-election.
The necessary documentation was filed with the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office, placing Jameson on the ballot for the 2022 May primary. Jameson was elected to the position of Circuit Judge during a 2015 special election caused by the retirement of the-Judge Dennis Foust, who is now the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the counties Jameson serves.
“It is such a privilege to be in this position serving our community along side my predecessor and many others like him who are tackling the woes that substance addiction is imposing on our neighbors and loved ones,” Jameson said. “We have worked with local churches and other organizations that all but donate their time to bring substance abuse treatment options to our community that, prior to 2015, did not exist; especially in Marshall County. I look forward to continue working with the other members of our local justice system, other elected officials, and the members of our caring community to continue to see that justice is done while at the same time substance abuse treatment is made available sooner and sooner in the criminal justice process.”
Jameson said he has worked during his time in office to ensure serious matters that come through Circuit Court such as larger law suits, felony criminal cases and other actions are given appropriate attention, while also working to tackle the drug trafficking trade that comes through this area.
Jameson said he is still hoping to spearhead the construction and operation of two 100-bed inpatient substance abuse treatment facilities in the area with assistance from local and state partners, as well as private business and citizens. He is a member of the Kentucky Circuit Judge Association’s Education Committee and was appointed by the Supreme Court to the Continuing Judicial Education Commission that oversees matters pertaining to continuing education by Kentucky’s Judges across the Commonwealth.
