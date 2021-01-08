MURRAY — The judge in the case of a Murray man accused of assault stemming from a Black Lives Matter protest in mid-2020 has recused himself.
Calloway Circuit Judge James T. Jameson will not be on the bench for the remainder of the case of David Frymire, 53, of Murray. This was revealed during a status hearing in Frymire’s case Thursday afternoon in a session of Calloway Circuit Court that was conducted by virtual communications.
The recusal stems from a motion by Frymire’s attorney, Marc Wells of Princeton.
“After consulting with my client, he requested that the motion be filed,” Wells said. “So I guess now we wait and see who is assigned to it.”
In open court Thursday, Calloway Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen gave the background on what led to the defense’s action.
“Mr. Wells filed a request for recusal and the cited reason in the order is that, during a special hearing we had (in November) for discovery requests, the court revealed that one of the witnesses or, perhaps, one of the victims was a tenant of (Jameson’s at a property he owns in Murray) and that was presumably the reason for recusal,” Burkeen said, further discussing the situation.
“(The aforementioned tenant) then brought it to my attention that he is one of the assault victims in Mr. Frymire’s case, and I had planned on raising that today, but the court had entered the order for recusal beforehand.”
This is not a first for Jameson. A case in which a Calloway County man has entered a guilty plea in a double murder case has not had Jameson on the bench after he realized very early in that case that he had a conflict of interest.
Shannon Scott will be sentenced on Feb. 26 for his alleged role in that crime. In what will be his final act with the Frymire case, that is also the date Jameson set for the next court appearance for that case as well.
“You think something is really sophisticated, but it’s really not,” Jameson said of the process to obtain a special judge. “We send emails to the regional circuit judge and her secretary sends out an email to all of the Purchase Region circuit judges, asking one of us to take the case.”
Jameson seemed to express his hopes that McCracken Circuit Judge Tim Kaltenbach would get the gavel for the Frymire case.
“He’s already going to be here,” Jameson said of Kaltenbach, who is the special judge for the Scott case. “That starts at 1:30, so I’m going to go ahead and set it for 1 that day, if he’s willing to take the case, which I can’t imagine he wouldn’t.”
The Frymire case came to light during an early-June march by supporters of Black Lives Matter, who took to Murray’s streets to protest treatment of blacks by law enforcement. The march occurred just days after a black man named George Floyd had died while in police custody in Minnesota, which ignited a great deal of unrest nationally.
During that march, Frymire is accused of releasing what has been reported as mace from inside his car on the evening of June 2 after he became to be in the middle of some of the estimated 100 people who were participating in a Black Lives Matter protest on North 12th Street. Some protesters and Murray Police Department officers came into contact with the cloud of the material that went airborne, which accounts for Frymire facing three counts of assault in the fourth degree no visible injury and five accounts of assault in the third degree-police/probation officer.
Wells has also claimed that Frymire was surprised to see the crowd as he drove home from work that day. He has said that at least one protester kicked Frymire’s car and caused damage.
No trial date has been set in this case.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.