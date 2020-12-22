PALMA — During the graduation ceremony for Kentucky’s 42nd Judicial Circuit Drug Court program last month, Judge James T. Jameson revealed something that he had wanted to say for a long time.
Though not all of the details are final as of yet, his dream of the establishment of a substance abuse rehabilitation center for the circuit that covers Marshall and Calloway counties may be on the verge of reality.
“It’s been a passion of mine really since before I became judge,” Jameson said of how he served as a defense attorney for several years before being elected to the 42nd’s highest bench in 2015. Before that, he had served in Kenton County, home to Covington, which, at that time, was one of the worst areas of the commonwealth for drug overdose deaths; he had at least 20 clients he represented to die from overdoses or other drug-related causes.
“It was a big boost to my morale, I know, when we got word that we’d get to work with someone on this.”
That “someone” is the Fletcher Group, named for former three-term Kentucky Congressman and eventual Gov. Ernie Fletcher, who is not only its co-founder but is also a certified physician with a strong interest in tackling substance abuse. His wife, Glenda, is the other co-founder and is a longtime nurse.
In a phone interview Monday, the former governor said his establishment is ready to back the judge.
“We’re going to keep working on it until we’re successful,” Ernie Fletcher said. “(Jameson) is really on the right track. He’s doing the right thing for the right reason and it’s going to change a lot of people’s lives.”
Jameson has said his ultimate dream is to establish one facility that would house about 100 women in one county and another of the same size for men in the other county the 42nd serves. The former governor said Monday that the Fletcher Group is very familiar with this type of endeavor, having helped establish 18 throughout the commonwealth in coordination with the Recovery Kentucky program. That program formed after Fletcher appointed Lexington’s Don Ball, who, along with his wife, Mira, had formed the Hope Center in 1993 for people who were homeless, often because of addiction.
“So when Don Ball came to me (after Fletcher was elected in 2004), he said we could bring Federal Housing and Urban Development funding, as well as corrections, food stamps, Section 8 housing together and we can build these facilities and do it in an affordable way with a program that gives excellent outcomes. I said, ‘let’s do it,’” Fletcher recalled Monday. “Really, it was kind of a no-brainer, so we developed Recovery Kentucky and, now, we have 18 facilities with 2,100 beds and they treat about 3,800 a year, the University of Kentucky does their outcomes and the outcomes match or exceed anyone in the country. They’re excellent.
“And those facilities are right at about 100 beds each.”
The Fletcher Group, formed in 2017, has spread far beyond Kentucky. The former governor said Monday that the nonprofit now has operations in 19 states, stretching from Virginia to Washington State with 26 staffers. Jameson said he could not recall exactly how his idea came to the attention of the Fletcher Group.
“All I know is that (a Fletcher Group representative) contacted me and said they heard about what we were trying to do,” Jameson said. “Last year, we went and did a presentation, and (Calloway Judge-Executive Kenny) Imes was with me, to the (Kentucky) Justice Cabinet and its secretary (Justice Noble) and all of her cabinet people, and there were probably 20 people in the room. I’d say we were in there a couple of hours with them and I know that they mentioned then that the Fletcher Group did work in that area, so it may have come from someone in that room that may have reached out to (the Fletcher Group).
“If they did, they didn’t inform us of it. We’re just glad to have (the Fletcher Group’s assistance).”
This comes after Jameson has spent much of his tenure speaking to anyone who would listen about the struggles of substance abuse in the 42nd. Every time he has spoken, three things always are included - the need for a rehab facility that could accommodate at least 100 patients, the fact that it had to be within the confines of the circuit and, most striking, how 96% of the cases that are on his docket every time he dons his black robe to conduct court are, in some way, related to substance abuse.
“We’ve just been going everywhere we can, singing the song I guess you could say,” the judge said. “We’ve been trying to go to any group that would listen … church groups, community groups, anyone with that kind of connection, and it’s just the belief that the more we get the word out, the more we’ll inform people about the need. Also, hopefully, we can get everyone in a position where they would want to support something like that being in the community.”
Now, for the first time, there is a plan in place. Fletcher said the usual makeup of the facilities that have developed across Kentucky is that they emphasize what he called recovery housing, something he said is lacking, particularly for rural areas.
“There’s a real lack of places for judges, like Judge Jameson, to refer these individuals,” he said. “There’s a number of places out there that treat these folks with medication and we understand that and accept that, but from what we’ve seen, individuals that have been involved in the criminal justice system often need more than just medication. They need recovery housing, they need to have soft-skill instruction, they need to get into meaningful employment, housing, transportation. Their cases are more complicated.
“What (Jameson) is trying to do and has been working on the last couple of years was to build a facility for those that he sees in his court room (as well as Drug Court) that have crime-initiated substance use disorder (SUD), and has increased even more with (COVID-19) because of that lack of connectivity. That lack of connection is a stressor for those with SUD or those maybe at risk for it.
“What we’re able to do is develop a program where we take folks, generally non-violent offenders, that are diagnosed with SUD and we take those and put them in a program that’s nine to 24 months long and we find that their re-arrest rate after 12 months is under 10%. So it has a substantial outcome that shows reduction in recidivism.”
Jameson said it is not known which county the facility would be established. He did say that the facility that it appears will have backing from the Fletcher Group will be for women.
“Anytime you have an inpatient facility like this, it’s an underlying fact that you can’t mix them. Doing that, it’s very difficult to get everyone to truly focus on their recovery,” he said. “That’s still in discussion, but I think that we’d like to go with a women’s facility first. We do have some men facilities already (in Paducah) and we do not have a women’s facility in the area.”
He said that outpatient programs for both men and women are available in both Benton and Murray. Riverwoods Church has a main facility in Benton, but established a satellite operation recently in Murray, while Serenity is a program that started in Murray and now has a second location in Benton.
“The outpatient program is very different from a residential program. You have people with different levels of needs,” the judge said. “It’s like if you have cardiac patients, you’re going to have some with arrhythmia and other, say, minor issues going on. You’re going to treat that very differently from someone that needs a triple bypass.”
Fletcher said that the usual price tag for a project of this type is about $8 million, which he admitted is rather steep. However, he said one of the big roles the Fletcher Group plays in these projects is fundraising.
‘I told (Jameson) that I’d personally help him raise some money there in the community and if you do that, there’s other funding we might be able to access,” the former governor said, explaining that he believes the community will be willing to give a big effort to make this happen. “I think what we’ll be able to do is bring that community together and develop what you call the recovery ecosystem, providing a safe place where (those suffering from addiction) can recover and also find meaningful employment.
“We’ve got one in Bowling Green that’s very effective and the community was willing to become very integrated with recovery housing because the individuals coming out (of the programs) are very low risk of relapse. The people there have come to know that if you can get them into meaningful employment, (the addicts) become very good employees that often have the soft skills and other things you don’t get usually with someone walking off the street.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.