MURRAY — A new trial date was set Thursday in the case of a Murray man who a woman says sexually assaulted her several years ago while she was a child and participating in activities with a local theater.
Kevin Fleming, 48, of Murray, is charged with sodomy in the first degree, three counts of sexual abuse in the first degree and kidnapping (minor) for his alleged role in the incident at Playhouse in the Park in Murray. This case arose in September 2018 when a woman came to Murray Police Department detectives and reported that she was 13 at the time of the alleged incident.
Thursday, in a status hearing conducted during a video conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Calloway Circuit Judge James. T. Jameson set a Jan. 20-22, 2021 trial date in the case. This is the second time a trial date has been set in the case as Jameson originally set a trial for January of this year, but that was scratched from the docket just days before the trial was to have started when Fleming opted for a change in his defense counsel.
Thursday, Fleming made his second court appearance with his new attorney, Travis Lock of Bowling Green. Lock wanted to discuss some motions previously filed by Fleming’s original attorney, Cheri Riedel, but Jameson changed the tone of the proceeding.
“At this point, typically what we want to do is set it for trial so we can at least reserve a spot, then we can set a date for the hearing matters,” Jameson said, putting the motions on hold for a few minutes while the trial date was discussed.
Calloway Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen asked if October was available. Lock’s schedule did not work for this, though, so early 2021 became the target date.
“We have a civil trial in January, so let’s go ahead and do that because this will be No. 2 to that civil case, and it looks like that civil case is going to settle,” Jameson said, then focusing on February. “We would be behind civil cases the entire month right now, so let’s go ahead and give (January) a try.”
The final pre-trial conference for the case was also set for Dec. 15. Attention then quickly shifted back to the matter of the motions.
Lock said that one of the motions filed by Riedel asked for the dismissal of the kidnapping charge. Jameson said, having looked at the matter, he did not believe this would be possible.
“It appears to be something that would have to go forward with trial and then rule on a direct verdict,” Jameson said. “I don’t think it’s something we can rule on in advance of a trial. Now, there are a lot of judges with the opinion that you can’t dismiss anything before the trial, but that’s not correct, but I think we’re going to have facts that are in dispute that are going to have to be laid out there before we can rule on those issues.
“But I’m open to change my mind at the hearing.”
That hearing will be on July 17.
One more matter covered Thursday was the GPS ankle monitor Fleming has worn since November 2018 when he bonded out of the Calloway County Jail.
“My math indicates that’s about 19 months and he’s paying about $450 a month for that ankle monitor. So, in 19 months, he’s spent about $9,000, and he’s happy to have done that rather than being incarcerated,” Lock said. “But he finds himself in a unique predicament now, where he is almost out of money and I think I told Mr. Burkeen, when I talked on the phone with him about this, that if the court keeps him on this ankle monitor and he runs out of money, he’s probably going to wind up back in custody.
“I can tell you that, in the 19 months he has been let out, he has not been accused of having any violations whatsoever. By all accounts, he has been a model person and he will continue to do that. ”
Burkeen did not object and Jameson granted Lock’s order.
Fleming is currently out of jail on a $10,000 bond. Burkeen said earlier this year that, if convicted, Fleming is facing a potential prison sentence of 55 years, the maximum allowed.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
