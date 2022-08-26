FRANKFORT – Circuit Court Judge James (Jamie) Jameson is appealing to the Kentucky Supreme Court over the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission’s (JCC) decision to temporarily suspend him while its proceedings against him are pending and the subsequent denial of his motion to vacate that temporary suspension order.
“The notice of appeal is being filed today,” Jameson said Thursday. He noted that, because the proceedings involve a judge, the appeal can be made directly to the Supreme Court without having to go through the Court of Appeals first.
The JCC’s Notice of Formal Proceedings and Charges, which was filed June 13 and amended July 21, outlines four counts of misconduct against Jameson. Counts I and II pertained to the Community Corrections Board (CCB), a local nonprofit focused on developing alternatives to incarceration and resources for substance abuse, and the role Jameson played in the creation, development, implementation and operation of the CCB’s ankle monitor program.
Jameson was accused in Count III of mismanaging his courtroom, engaging in retaliatory actions and deviating from acceptable judicial conduct standards and pressuring attorneys to donate to his campaign in Count IV.
In both his initial response filed in the proceedings and throughout the Aug. 12 hearing on his temporary suspension, Jameson claimed that the complaints filed against him with the JCC were politically motivated, noting that the complainants are supporters of his opponent in the current race for Circuit Court Judge for the 42nd Judicial Circuit, which includes both Calloway and Marshall Counties.
Following the 10-hour hearing, the JCC voted 3-2 that it was in the best interest of justice to temporarily suspend Jameson, with pay, until the final adjudication of the proceedings against him. Jameson filed a motion to alter, amend or vacate the temporary suspension order immediately following its entry on Aug. 15.
“Any time that you’re looking to potentially appeal something, you really need to file that motion to alter, amend or vacate to give the judging body the opportunity to correct their mistakes,” Jameson said. “Sometimes that happens; most of the time, it doesn’t; but sometimes it does. You can get an appeal denied if you don’t give them the opportunity.”
JCC attorney Jeffrey C. Mando of Covington, filed a response on behalf of the JCC Monday. The JCC denied Jameson’s motion by a 5-0 vote on Wednesday. Jameson said he expected the motion to vacate would be denied.
In his motion, Jameson argued that the Supreme Court rules which govern JCC proceedings state that it requires that at least four members vote in the affirmative to suspend a judge, that the standard of proof was not met at the hearing, that the order is deficient because it did not include any findings of fact or conclusions of law and that all of the factual information the JCC has in its possession have not been shared with him.
In the order denying Jameson’s motion, JCC Chairman R. Michael Sullivan disagreed with Jameson’s interpretation of the Supreme Court rules. He noted that Jameson’s view of the evidence presented at the hearing was “simply his view.”
“The Commission heard the same evidence presented and reached its conclusion by majority vote of the quorum and consistent with the standard set forth in the rule for temporary removal,” the order states. “Any other argument presented by Judge Jameson to challenge the Order for Temporary Suspension, including manifest error of law, is without merit.”
“Meaning no disrespect to the JCC, they’ve, quite frankly, in our opinion, not followed their rules of procedure throughout this process and had no reason to believe that they would now either,” Jameson said. He added, “If you read the response, they actually don’t respond to any of our arguments. They make their own argument – as we expected – that these rules only apply to the final hearing and not a temporary suspension (hearing). That’s clearly not correct.”
Jameson said that any commission or agency, like the JCC, only has the authority given to them by statutes or, as in this situation, the rules of the Supreme Court. According to Jameson, there is only one rule that deals with the suspension of a judge, and it says there has to be four members that vote for that suspension.
“That did not occur here,” he said. “So, quite frankly, we believe I have been suspended wrongfully.”
Believing his suspension was unlawful, Jameson said that Walter also plans to file an emergency motion for emergency relief soon.
“Not only unlawful, but, quite frankly, they didn’t have sufficient evidence to suspend a judge, any judge,” Jameson said. “So, we will be filing that emergency motion along with that appeal within the next few days asking for the Supreme Court to take action very quickly.”
Jameson said the Supreme Court may move on the emergency motion without a response from the commission and added, “If it’s absolutely clear that they’ve violated a law, they typically won’t wait for a response from the commission; they’ll go ahead and act, at least by sending it back to the commission saying, ‘You guys need to clear this up.’”
Jameson believes he has a much better chance of succeeding in front of the Supreme Court than he would before the JCC.
“I believe they are going to follow the law instead of their, quite frankly, what I believe to be prejudice on behalf of the JCC, or at least three members of them anyway,” he said.
Commenting on the appointment of Judge David Buckingham as the special judge to preside over the 42nd Judicial Circuit during his suspension, Jameson said, “He’s a great choice. I actually discussed that with court personnel anticipating, quite frankly, that the JCC would take negative action against me at the Aug. 12 hearing. … So, we did prepare for that in advance to make sure that court proceedings could continue to run smoothly, and he is a perfect person for the job.”
