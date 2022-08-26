FRANKFORT – Circuit Court Judge James (Jamie) Jameson is appealing to the Kentucky Supreme Court over the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission’s (JCC) decision to temporarily suspend him while its proceedings against him are pending and the subsequent denial of his motion to vacate that temporary suspension order.

“The notice of appeal is being filed today,” Jameson said Thursday. He noted that, because the proceedings involve a judge, the appeal can be made directly to the Supreme Court without having to go through the Court of Appeals first.