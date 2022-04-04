MURRAY – The Jamey Aebersold Jazz Festival returned Friday as 10 regional jazz bands from middle and high schools across the region gathered at Murray State University for a day of clinic sessions with professional jazz musicians and educators. The capstone event for the day was an improvisational clinic with National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master Jamey Aebersold, followed by a concert by the Jamey Aebersold Quartet.
Event coordinator and MSU Director of Jazz Studies Dr. Todd Hill said he was very pleased with how the day turned out. “Today was a wonderful day. We had a great day at the 14th Jamey Aebersold Jazz Festival; this would have been the 16th if not for our little spiky friend.”
Hill noted that participation this year was not on par with pre-pandemic years. “We’ve had sometimes up to 26-28 bands,” he said. “We only had 10 today; but you know what, they were all prepared. Everybody came in and did a beautiful job. I’m so proud of all the teachers and the students for what they committed to do today, and they did a really nice job.”
Guest clinician Ricky Burkhead, a drums and percussion professor at the University of Mississippi, has been coming to the festival for 10 years. “I’ve been friends with Todd since he taught at a community college in Mississippi more than 20 years ago, and we’ve played together several times,” Burkhead said. “So, when he needed some judges, of course, he called upon me. I think this is a great festival. It’s been happening, I think, for around 50 years. I think Todd’s done a great job to keep the festival going and to have Jamey Aebersold here every year.”
McCracken County High School Band Director Kelley Ray said that he has brought students to the festival for 10 of the 14 years it has been held. This year, 19 students were with him. The eager group of students, who were among the first to arrive for Friday night’s concert, filled the first two rows of the Old Fine Arts Building Performance Hall.
“It is a great festival,” Ray said. “Dr. Hill does a great job setting it all up. We’ve always got great clinicians. His students do a great job doing the sectionals with the students, and Todd shares his thoughts as well. It’s especially nice when (the clinicians) back up all of the things that I’ve been teaching my students because (jazz musicians) all do the same things.”
MCHS students Declan Bingham and Jacob Birdsong were almost giddy waiting for the concert to start and agreed that the clinic session with Jamey Aebersold was the best of the day’s events. They acknowledged the event was valuable to them in multiple ways.
“We both plan on coming to college here to play,” Bingham said. “So, we really got a feel for how the university works and how playing a concert will be. We got to work with some of the college students in sectionals and really see how they will treat us.”
“It was really nice getting to meet some of the professors and some of the students here, getting to work with them and getting an idea of what college is really going to be like,” Birdsong said.
This was Birdsong’s first time attending the event, but Bingham had been able to attend his freshman year, which was the last time the festival was held.
“This time is definitely more memorable mostly because of the (clinic with Aebersold), but this time I also feel like our band has grown so close together that it meant a lot more as a whole and not just to me individually,” Bingham said.
“You should’ve heard us at the beginning of the year,” Birdsong added. “It was rough, to say the least; but we really came together and learned. We got straight distinguished (marks) here; we did great.”
That level of group cohesion was obvious to those who worked with the students. Burkhead remarked on the particularly high quality of the ensembles participating this year and noted, “That’s pretty tough to pull off in high school - for them to play with the style, the blends that they have - ensembles playing really well together – swinging jazz, like professionals.”
