MURRAY - Jan and Kay Dalton of Murray recently made a major gift in contribution to the Enduring Hope Campaign and the building of the new Regional Cancer Center. The CT room at the new facility will be named in their honor.
“The Dalton’s have been very generous donors to the Foundation and we certainly appreciate their kindness,” said Lisa Shoemaker, Senior Philanthropy officer.
The Dalton’s have contributed to several additional projects including the purchase of a rescue vehicle used by our ambulance service to do community paramedic home visits and jaws of life transporting. They have also shown their support with endowed funds through the Community Foundation toward the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House and naming of a conference room.
The Enduring Hope campaign continues to raise money for its new $12 million Regional Cancer Center which will bring the oncologists, social workers, pharmacy, and infusion areas under one roof. The centerpiece of the new Regional Cancer Center’s equipment will be a state-of-the-art linear accelerator that can deliver stereotactic radiation therapy.
For more information on how you can support the building of a new Regional Cancer Center in Murray, or for naming opportunities, contact Lisa Shoemaker, Senior Philanthropy officer at 270-762-1291.
The Murray-Calloway County Hospital is the only nonprofit healthcare facility in our county. The Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital is a 501C3. All donations are tax deductible according to federal and state laws.
To donate by mail, send check to The Foundation at MCCH, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
