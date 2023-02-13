FRANKFORT – The appeal filed by former Circuit Court Judge James (Jamie) Jameson seeking to overturn the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission’s decision to permanently remove him from office after finding him guilty of misconduct is one step closer to being heard by the Kentucky Supreme Court after the commission filed its responsive brief Wednesday.
In the brief, Judicial Conduct Commission (JCC) attorney Jeffrey C. Mando requests that the court affirm the commission’s findings of fact, conclusions of law and final order entered Nov. 4, 2022, saying oral argument is necessary “given the notoriety of the case and the importance of promoting public confidence in an impartial and independent judiciary.”
Jameson also requested oral argument in his brief, stating that there were a “wide variety of legal issues” related to the JCC’s operations, methods, jurisdiction and authority to be ruled upon and clarified.
In proceedings before the JCC, evidence must be “clear and convincing” in order to find a judge guilty of misconduct. As a legal standard, “clear and convincing evidence” means that it is substantially more likely to be true than untrue. On appeal, unless it is found that the commission’s conclusions are “clearly erroneous” or “unreasonable,” the high court must accept the JCC’s ruling.
According to Mando, Jameson’s appeal fails “because clear and convincing evidence supported the commission’s findings that he violated canons in the Code of Judicial Conduct.” The appeal also fails because Jameson’s actions “were an affront to the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary (and) merited permanent removal.”
After providing his counterstatement of the case, Mando begins his argument laying out the “clear and convincing” evidence the JCC used to determine Jameson’s guilt on each of the seven counts of misconduct.
Jameson’s challenges to the temporary suspension hearing are moot, Mando argues, by virtue of the Supreme Court’s Oct. 31, 2022, ruling which vacated the JCC’s temporary suspension order, thus allowing Jameson to return to the bench.
He further argues that Jameson’s challenges to the JCC’s composition and authority are “without merit,” stating the composition of the commission, including the inclusion of lay persons, is prescribed by the state’s Constitution, and it is within the JCC’s scope as factfinder to assess the weight and credibility of the evidence presented.
“Judge Jameson may disagree with the JCC’s final conclusions, but that does not inherently create an appealable issue before this court,” the brief states. “Indeed, he has failed to provide any evidence that the JCC’s findings of fact were clearly erroneous so as to merit disturbance on review.”
Jameson has continually maintained that the complaints filed against him with the JCC were politically motivated; however, Mando states the JCC did not violate Jameson’s Equal Protection rights by pursuing formal charges against him during his reelection campaign and that Jameson’s argument “falls flat” as his bid for reelection “has no bearing on the scope of the JCC’s authority.”
“Because the JCC’s proceedings occurred contemporaneously with his bid for reelection, Judge Jameson asserts that the JCC ‘placed (him) in an unjustifiable class that, even under the most relaxed scrutiny, violated Equal Protection principles,’” the brief states. “In the convoluted explanation that follows, Judge Jameson suggests that the JCC intentionally caused him to lose his election and violated his constitutional rights. Not only is this accusation factually unsupported, it is legally unsound.”
Mando maintains that the ability to remove a judge from their specific judicial seat is within the commission’s authority and further argues that “that such permanent removal aligns with the spirit of the JCC’s constitutional mission of preserving judicial integrity and maintaining the public trust.”
The brief recognizes that similar cases before the Supreme Court have clearly affirmed that removal of a judge by the JCC disqualifies them for “at least the remainder of the current term;” however, Mando argues that, without continuity beyond the current term, a “removal would have no more severity than a suspension. Thus, permanent removal from a specific seat is logically contemplated by the JCC’s removal power in (the Kentucky Constitution and the Kentucky Supreme Court Rules).”
Backing this position, Mando cites the Arkansas Supreme Court’s interpretation that the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission’s “removal power” is considered “permanent removal.” Citing cases in New York, New Mexico and Georgia, Mando argues that other states similarly interpret “removal power,” and “there is no reason for Kentucky to differ.”
“The JCC acted within the scope of its authority by permanently removing Judge Jameson as the Circuit Court Judge in the 42nd Judicial Circuit. While Judge Jameson may be able to run for any other judicial seat in the circuit, his permanent removal prevents him from holding the Circuit Court Judge seat in the future.”
Claiming that Jameson’s actions warranted his removal from the bench, Mando reiterates the JCC found him guilty of 17 violations of the Judicial Canons, listing them all before noting that, in isolation, the violations may not have warranted removing him from office; nevertheless, “his collective body of work paints an alarming and disturbing picture.”
In closing, Mando states that the central purpose of the commission is to “ensure to the public that our judiciary is competent, deliberative, fair, independent and impartial;” therefore, the decision to permanently remove Jameson from office “was necessary, warranted and just.”
“The Supreme Court’s decision will be out in the next six to nine months, and that’s what’s going to decide everything,” Jameson said in an interview. “They’ve already called the JCC’s conduct in the middle of a hearing ‘deeply troubling.’ Any attorney that has any experience handling these kinds of matters will tell that they’ve clearly exceeded their authority, and they know they truly exceeded their authority.
In a related, albeit completely separate, legal proceeding filed by Jameson against current Circuit Court Judge Andrea Moore, he is seeking the 2022 election results in the circuit court judge race be overturned and a special election be held. However, Jameson clarified that he filed that case because it was the last day to do so and that does not “necessarily mean anything within itself. That may get pursued and it may not for various reasons.”
“There just may be no real point to it because the people need to know who their judge is,” Jameson added. “Whether that’s a good judge or a bad judge or somebody you like or somebody you don’t like, they need to know who their judge is. This needs to be resolved, and we need to be able to move forward with some sort of finality as quickly as possible, keeping that in mind as we go through this process.”
