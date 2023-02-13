FRANKFORT – The appeal filed by former Circuit Court Judge James (Jamie) Jameson seeking to overturn the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission’s decision to permanently remove him from office after finding him guilty of misconduct is one step closer to being heard by the Kentucky Supreme Court after the commission filed its responsive brief Wednesday.

In the brief, Judicial Conduct Commission (JCC) attorney Jeffrey C. Mando requests that the court affirm the commission’s findings of fact, conclusions of law and final order entered Nov. 4, 2022, saying oral argument is necessary “given the notoriety of the case and the importance of promoting public confidence in an impartial and independent judiciary.”

