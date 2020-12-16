MURRAY —The corporate office of retail giant JCPenney announced late Monday that its Murray location will be closing.
A blog on the company’s website said that the decision came “following a comprehensive review of the JCPenney retail footprint.” The Murray store is located in the Chestnut Hills Mall at the intersection of North 12th Street and the KY 121 Bypass.
The blog said the Murray store will close in the spring of 2021.
“While store closure decisions are never easy, our store optimization strategy is intended to better position JCPenney to drive sustainable, profitable growth,” the company said on the blog. “We will continue to operate the majority of our stores and our flagship store, jcp.com, to ensure our valued customers continue to have access to the products and brands they need and want.”
The blog said that the company announced earlier this year that it would be closing up to 200 stores as part of a store optimization strategy that began in June.
The Murray store is the second location in western Kentucky to be part of this strategy. A facility in Hopkinsville was closed earlier this year. Murray and Hopkinsville join the communities of Campbellsville, Danville, Maysville, Middlesboro and Owensboro in Kentucky in having JCPenney stores closed or announced to close.
The Murray store is one of 14 nationwide to be included in the latest round of closures that were revealed Monday. All of those stores will be closing in spring 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.