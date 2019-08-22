AURORA — Lew Jetton is well-known for his excitable nature while performing with his blues band Lew Jetton and 61 South.
He has been known to jump up on picnic tables while in the middle of performing solo on his electric guitar. This week, he said he is feeling excited about his involvement with what has become the longest continuing music festival in Kentucky, the Hot August Blues Festival at Kenlake State Resort Park in Aurora. The two-day event starts Thursday with a jam session at the park’s lodge before the scene shifts to the park amphitheater Friday and Saturday.
“I’d say I’ve probably played there at least 20 years. It’s a lot of fun and it’s enjoyable,” said Jetton, who will not be taking the stage this year. That is because he will be too busy handling duties as the event’s coordinator and promoter, a role he accepted three years ago.
“They had a promoter, but that person decided not to do it anymore, so the park came to me and said, ‘Lew, if you don’t do this, we’re not going to be able to do this anymore,’ so I promised them that I would look into this and help them with the festival and that’s what we did. I wanted to keep it going and the people at the park have been very good to me over the years, so I went ahead and took on the role.
“I didn’t want to see it go away. Now, it’s a lot of work and a lot of stress, and a lot of money. I’d say most of this is being funded through my retirement savings.”
This weekend’s renewal of Hot August Blues marks its 30th year, and Jetton said he believes this year’s show consists of one of the best lineups in a while.
“We were really lucky and proud to get the performers we have. People are going to love this show,” he said, leading off the list with a pair of blues queens both coming off huge accomplishments.
“Joanna Connor was named Chicago Blues Entertainer of the Year and, of course, there’s a lot of good blues entertainers up in Chicago, so that says something for her. Then you look at Reba Russell and she just got her brass note on Beale Street’s Walk of Fame last year (in the blues Mecca of Memphis, Tennessee) so we’re real excited and I know a lot of people are excited to have Reba and Joanna coming.”
The powerhouse lineup continues from there, Jetton said.
“Outside of that, we have a lot of favorites from over the years. Big Al and the Heavyweights are returning, the Memphis All-Stars are going to kill it and the Beat Daddies have always been popular here. You’ve also got Boscoe France and he’s coming off being named Guitar Center’s King of the Blues and he’s in the same category as Jonathon Long who plays Friday night.”
Long has been overseas playing with another blues superstar, guitar virtuoso Joe Bonamassa, and he will be coming to Aurora directly from playing a show with Bonamassa.
Jetton and his band have carved a strong reputation for themselves the past several years and he said a big reason for the strong lineup this weekend are relationships that have been formed on the road at blues festivals throughout the country.
“I might play a festival that they’re playing at and get to know them and see what kind of show they do,” he said of how the process begins in attracting those musicians to far-western Kentucky. “Over the last couple of years, though, we’ve had a really good reputation with the performers who come here for putting on a good festival and treating them right. They talk to each other about this so now we’re just flooded with requests by artists all over the nation, and that’s satisfying.
“But from playing at all of these other festivals, I know what the artists want. One thing I’ve done is send out information to all of the artists this week and I got an email from one of them and he said, ‘Man, I wish every festival would do this,’ so it’s nice to hear that.”
However, when it comes down to it, Jetton said one group matters most.
“We do it for the fans,” he said. “What we’re doing here is bringing a little bit of Mississippi up to Kentucky and a little bit of Chicago down to Kentucky.”
Tickets are still available. Visit www.kenlakeblues.com for ticket information and a complete list of performers.
The event starts at 6 p.m. Thursday with a jam session at the lodge, consisting of Adam & The H Bombs and 2 Years Wasted. Gates open for Friday’s session at the amphitheater at 3 p.m. with music starting at 6. Gates open for Saturday’s session at 10 a.m. with music starting at noon.
