MURRAY – As Cardinal Aviation owner Ernie Jirak prepares to retire next month, friends and colleagues say his absence will leave a big hole in the local aviation community.

Jirak said he will start shutting down Cardinal Aviation on Sept. 1, and while he plans to keep his own plane there in the hangar owned by the Murray-Calloway County Airport and use it for teaching, he will be selling most of his inventory. Jirak has been running his maintenance shop for more than two decades, servicing small planes from all over the region. Most of his customers see him when it’s time for their required annual maintenance check, coming from places like Hopkinsville, Marion and Paris, Tennessee, among others. 