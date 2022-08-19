MURRAY – As Cardinal Aviation owner Ernie Jirak prepares to retire next month, friends and colleagues say his absence will leave a big hole in the local aviation community.
Jirak said he will start shutting down Cardinal Aviation on Sept. 1, and while he plans to keep his own plane there in the hangar owned by the Murray-Calloway County Airport and use it for teaching, he will be selling most of his inventory. Jirak has been running his maintenance shop for more than two decades, servicing small planes from all over the region. Most of his customers see him when it’s time for their required annual maintenance check, coming from places like Hopkinsville, Marion and Paris, Tennessee, among others.
Most of Jirak’s customers have four-seater planes – or “four-place” – and some have planes with two or six seats, typically ranging from around 600 pounds up to 3,500. While business has slowed somewhat lately – partly because of high fuel costs – Jirak said he gets customers from all over because businesses like his are becoming a rarity.
“There aren’t many shops around anymore,” he said. “It just seems like people are getting away from general aviation. They like to go where the airlines are so they can make the big money.”
Jirak said he started Cardinal Aviation after leaving his job at the Mattel plant in Murray. This was a few years after Mattel had bought the plant from Fisher-Price in 1993 and before the company eventually announced in 2001 it would be shuttering the facility.
“I opened up here in 1999,” Jirak said. “Before that, I was a tool and die maker at Fisher-Price. I started my career in aviation when I was 18 and went in the Air Force. I worked on airplanes there and then when I got out, I chose to go into the tool and die trade. It paid better for one thing, and it was close to where I lived, so I didn’t have to travel far.
“Most good jobs in aviation are with the airlines or some big corporation. We don’t have too much of that around here, and Midwest is the only one in the area that deals with bigger corporate-type airplanes. Madisonville does something similar to what we do here in general aviation, and a man in Mayfield deals with turbine airplanes, so he’s a little different from what we do here.”
Johnny Parker, who retired as the airport manager in 2018, said it’s impossible to overstate how important Jirak has been to Calloway County’s aviation community.
“Maintenance is a big issue with airplanes because you to have to have an annual inspection on (every aircraft) and then he has provided rental aircraft for flight instruction for a long, long time,” Parker said. “I was manager for 44 years, and I remember times when we didn’t have that. Before he expressed interest in providing the maintenance service, there had been some maintenance (before), but it had never been consistent. And when you don’t have to take your airplane away, it’s a huge benefit. He fulfilled a need, and a lot of airports don’t have maintenance and flight instruction and rentals.”
Jim Fain, who stepped down as chair of the Airport Board in 2018, said, “He’s been very faithful and has had a good reputation with us.”
John Hewlett is one of the flight instructors who has worked out of Cardinal Aviation for years, along with Clint Mathis and Greg Heath. He said he started hanging out at the airport at a young age and had known Jirak and Parker since then.
“Ernie was my flight instructor,” Hewlett said. “I had gotten in touch with Johnny Parker and he put me in touch with Ernie. I took a lesson with him, and it turned into quite an addiction. I got my private and instrument ratings with him and then progressed on up through commercial and multi-engine and C planes and flight instructor and all of that stuff. I’ve had a 21-year relationship with Ernie at this point, and I will tell you right now, this was a time that we all dreaded, but we all knew it was going to happen (at some point). The airport will literally never be the same, and we are all very much going to miss him. He’s been a teacher and a dear friend – no matter how many airplanes I’ve broken!”
Current Airport Board Chair Bob Futrell said several interested parties have looked at the maintenance building, but the board has not yet contracted with anyone. Meanwhile, Hewlett said involved parties are working on arrangements to continue flight instruction. To fill the demand after Cardinal Aviation closes, Jirak said Dave Herring plans to set up a mobile maintenance service in which he would travel to different individuals’ hangars to do the work.
