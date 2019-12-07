MURRAY — When it comes to loyal alumni of Murray State University, the name Dr. Jesse D. Jones always seems to be near the top of the list.
The Marshall County native’s fingerprints are all over the campus. He was the driving force behind the clock tower that anchors the science wing that has developed on the extreme west side of the main campus along North 16th Street; it is named for his father.
The campus’ College of Science, Engineering and Technology bears his name. He had a large part in helping create the Hall of Benefactors at Heritage Hall on the north edge of the main campus along the KY 121 North Bypass. He has started numerous scholarships and fellowships and numerous other “ships” known to academia.
So when a man of his reputation, built from a long and successful career in chemistry and engineering, decides to make a nearly 550-mile drive from Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Murray in order to attend a late-afternoon event, it stands to reason that event carries a strong importance to him. A 1964 graduate of Murray State, Jones served as guest speaker for longtime friend Bob Jackson, his alma mater’s 14th president, and his President’s Reception Wednesday at Pogue Library.
“It is really a special occasion to be here,” Jones said in his opening words, before getting to the meat of the matter. “I was told, ‘In your remarks with this, just tell why you love Murray State University as you do.’ Hmm, now that’s kind of an awkward thing. I’ve never said that I love an institution, I don’t believe.
“So it got me to thinking. Do I love Murray State University? And the answer is … of course I do! But why?”
Jones immediately answered his own question.
“It always astounds me how privileged all of us who get a college degree really are. Yet we’re still in the big minority, compared with the whole population,” he said. “So those of us who have degrees from Murray certainly have a lot to be thankful for, and I’m at the top of the heap.
“Because if it hadn’t been for Murray, I could not have gone to college. So I am so very, very grateful for that. When I think about people who come to college and put in the grind and spend resources to go to school, I think some have dreams and about fulfilling them. Some may dream of being teachers, others nurses, social workers and I could go on and on.
“Then there’s the group of folks who come to Murray or any other university that really don’t have a dream. They need an eduction because Momma or Daddy is goading them, and I am in that category. I didn’t really have a dream when I came to Murray. I got a degree pretty quickly and I’m very thankful that I did. But Murray not only educated me, it taught me a lot about life, and what a key that has been to open the world to me!
“For that, I’m very, very grateful and I guess that raises how I feel to a level of love.”
Along with Wednesday’s event serving as the substitution for the customary investiture ceremony of a new president — Jackson officially was given the permanent title in March — it also served as celebration of the reason Jackson chose to forgo the ceremony. In August, Jackson pledged to donate money that would have been used for the ceremony — about $25,000 — to creating need-based scholarships as part of the Racers Give campaign that was aiming to raise $100,000 by Friday.
Wednesday, Jackson reported that the campaign had already generated more than $95,000 and, with help from the Murray State University Foundation, was receiving an additional $60,000, taking the entire campaign above $150,000. While the campaign was initially marketed as a week of giving, it has been extended through the end of December. Friday, university Executive Director for the Office of Development Tina Bernot reported that it had continued its growth to more than $162,000, with the goal now set for $200,000 by Dec. 31.
“Just for a minute or two, I want to focus on the future, because that’s what today is about,” Jones said. “Let’s look at the word ‘investiture.’ I saw it but it really didn’t mean anything to me, so I took the time to look it up on Google. I saw that this actually goes back to the Middle Ages, maybe even before that, and it signifies a transfer of power. Dr. Jackson has done something unusual today, taking money we would have spent on that, and I commend you, Dr. Jackson, for that.
“But when we think about an investiture and what that symbolizes, it’s kind of a misnomer for Dr. Jackson. He’s already been doing this for several months now as a symbolism for all of us in the community, as alumni, donors, just the community at large, even for students who hopefully will be alumni in a few years.
“I also notice that ‘investiture’ has the word ‘invest’ in it. Well, what do you have to do to make an investment pay off? Maintain it and keep an eye on it. So the university has invested a lot in you, young man, but I think you also can demand of all of us the support, help and continued expression of love through money and other means and I hope we make that pay off.
“I’m so glad to be in this wonderful old building. It’s a fun day to be here. Congratulations to you, Dr. Jackson.”
