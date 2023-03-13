MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a federal court hearing Friday, Charles A. “Chuck” Jones of Murray will spend 18 months in prison on a federal charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

According to the docket for U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee, Jones was sentenced by Judge Mark S. Norris to 18 months in prison and ordered to pay $3.5 million in restitution to Universal Service Administration Company. He is required to pay the restitution in regular monthly installments of not less than 20% of his gross monthly income. Once his time is served, Jones will have three years supervised release, and he is prohibited from opening additional lines of credit. The court is recommending to the Federal Bureau of Prisons that Jones be housed at a facility closest to his family in Murray.