MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a federal court hearing Friday, Charles A. “Chuck” Jones of Murray will spend 18 months in prison on a federal charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
According to the docket for U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee, Jones was sentenced by Judge Mark S. Norris to 18 months in prison and ordered to pay $3.5 million in restitution to Universal Service Administration Company. He is required to pay the restitution in regular monthly installments of not less than 20% of his gross monthly income. Once his time is served, Jones will have three years supervised release, and he is prohibited from opening additional lines of credit. The court is recommending to the Federal Bureau of Prisons that Jones be housed at a facility closest to his family in Murray.
Jones pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in federal court on Jan. 21, 2022, and Assistant U.S. attorneys Tony R. Arvin and Murre M. Foster finalized the agreement with their signatures on Feb. 9, 2022. In February 2019, the Western District of Tennessee announced that Jones and Mark J. Whitaker, also of Murray, had been indicted on criminal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. A news release at the time said Jones was the part owner of two now-dissolved technology companies, Technology Associates Inc. and Integrated Computer Solutions Inc. The indictment accused Jones and Whitaker of being involved in activities related to the E-rate Program, which pays up to 90% of the cost for qualified schools to purchase internet access and other telecommunications services and equipment for their students.
The indictment charged that Jones and Whitaker conspired with an individual identified as “A.J.,” to whom Jones allegedly gave money and other things of value in return for “A.J.’s assistance.” The news release said Jones and Whitaker allegedly used “A.J.” and “A.J.’s” position with schools in Crockett County, Tennessee and another district in Missouri to violate program rules. The men were accused of having submitted and causing to be submitted fabricated documents, as well as making false statements and representations to the E-rate program administrator. This included assertions that Jones’ companies had invoiced schools for the proper co-payment amounts. The case was investigated by the FCC Office of Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Whitaker entered a guilty plea to misprision of wire fraud in February 2020.
The Ledger & Times attempted to reach Jones’ attorney, William D. Massey of the Massey McClusky Fuchs & Ballenger law firm in Memphis, Friday afternoon for comment, but a message left with a receptionist was not returned before deadline Sunday.
