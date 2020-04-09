MURRAY – While many events in Murray and Calloway County have been postponed or canceled altogether because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is one that has managed to stay intact.
However, while the Journey for Freedom fitness challenge that Tung Dinh will be undertaking at the end of this month will proceed as planned, it will do so under much different circumstances than originally hoped. Most obvious will be the amount of people that will be able to provide support at the venue. There will be no repeat of February when Dinh’s Quest Fitness facility welcomed large crowds when he began a 24-hour session of performing abdominal wheel roll-outs, and then when it ended.
For the 45-hour ab wheel marathon he will undertake starting April 29, the place will be largely empty, thanks to social distancing. Always the philosopher, though, Dinh said he finds significance in this, especially with his mission being based on American freedom, commemorating he and his family’s arrival in the United States after escaping Vietnam at the end of the Vietnam War.
“What we are going through right now lets you know how important freedom is,” Dinh said of how many Americans have become restricted in seemingly mundane activities in efforts to stop the spread of the Coronavirus that has killed more than 14,000 people in the country. “So you have to have discipline (to push through the lack of a large supportive crowd).
“I still have my (martial arts and fitness) students texting and doing Zoom (Quest has been closed since late March). But I have to remember that it’s all about freedom. It’s so important. Yet, at the same time that I’m recognizing the men and women who have died for freedom, I’m also thinking about nurses and doctors, EMTs, first responders, even grocery store workers, all people who are risking their lives, just like (soldiers). They really are when they do what they do to keep us going.”
It just so happens that a person involved in one of the professions Dinh listed is joining him on this mission. Dr. Sean Kelly specializes in internal medicine for Primary Care Medical Center and currently is in a hospitalist capacity at Murray-Calloway County Hospital. He also is Dinh’s brother-in-law and will be giving his all for freedom by performing 57,939 jumps with a jump rope in a 24-hour period. That will match the number of names currently inscribed on the wall of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington.
“I'm doing this for two reasons,” Kelly said Wednesday, during a break from his daily workout that is designed for between 5,000 and 10,000 jumps in a two-hour period, which equates to 100,000 per week. “One, I want to just help people to be cognisant of the Vietnam War and what that involved. I’ve been impacted by a family that came from that because I married (Tung’s sister, Huong, a Murray dentist). But I also understand the sacrifice that so many made for us, our country and our freedom. I know we take freedom for granted a bit; I know I do, but I just want to make sure people realize we live in a great country.”
Dinh and Kelly will not be totally alone. Along with an expected large number of observers on social media, they will have a small group of members of the Billy Lane Lauffer American Legion Post 73 present for what promises to be a poignant time. Adhering to social distancing rules of standing 6 feet or more apart, between four and six Post 73 members will read the names of the Kentucky soldiers who died in Vietnam, all 1,080.
Dinh will then take a brief break from his attempt of performing 45 hours of roll-outs with the ab wheel to read the names of Calloway County residents who are on that wall. One of those names will be that of Lauffer, who earned the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions during the war.
Dinh’s mission is expected to put him in position to own two Guinness World Records. One would be for the most consecutive hours of performing this exercise, one that was made popular by martial arts legend Bruce Lee, whose image is prominently displayed inside Quest. That one is seemingly a given, as it is believed this has never been tried previously. He is expected to complete about 19,000 reps in his 45 hours.
The other is one Dinh will have to earn, performing at least 47 reps in a minute. Dinh will begin his mission on the 29th and is scheduled to end it on May 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.