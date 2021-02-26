MURRAY — On the surface, Thursday morning’s sentencing for a Murray man accused of causing the deaths of two women in February 2019 was routine.
Special Judge Tim Kaltenbach affirmed the 40-year sentence for Shannon Scott, 54, on two counts of murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence in the deaths of Tera Todd, 37, and Evelyn Scott, 77, both of Murray, on or about Feb. 7, 2019, along Catalina Drive in Murray.
Their bodies were discovered that night at a pair of residences on Catalina. Todd was discovered by a couple as they returned home from an activity and found her body in their driveway, while Evelyn’s body was discovered by responding Murray police officers inside a house next door to where Todd’s body was found.Shannon was eventually found inside the house and arrested, Murray police said. He is also charged with tampering with physical evidence and cruelty to animals in the second degree.Scott entered a guilty but mentally ill plea in the case in December. Thursday, three victim’s impact letters were read and Kaltenbach, a McCracken Circuit judge, handed down the sentence from the bench inside the Calloway Circuit Courtroom. However, to Calloway Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust, there was nothing “routine” about it.“To say you’re satisfied with the result in a case like this, that’s just not right. Did the system work as it should? Yes. But you can never be satisfied,” Foust said as he assessed the number of people affected. ‘There are crimes where you can kind of go back and change some things, and even make the situation better. Anytime you have a murder, or, in this case, two, you can’t do that.
“That can never be undone and there are lots and lots of lives in this case that have, effectively, been ruined.”
The pain was evident in three letters that Calloway Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen read in open court. They were all from members of Todd’s family, including her sister, Michelle Todd, stepmother Angela Todd and her 13-year-old daughter. They all told stories of an unending pain that entered their lives the night they learned Tera had died.
“On the evening of Feb. 7, 2019, Mr. Scott took it upon himself to change our lives forever,” Michelle’s letter said. “Tera was one of the most selfless and God-loving persons you’ve ever met. She didn’t have the desire to hurt anyone verbally or physically, would help anyone, and would give the shirt off her back if they needed it. You took that all away in one night.
“We hope your nightmares are as bad as what some of ours have been through all of this. We can never have Tera back in our lives and it’s not fair that you get to continue yours, whether you’re in prison or not.”
Scott will have to serve at least 20 years of his sentence in a state prison, but Foust said that, with Scott now in his 50s, this is essentially a life sentence. The mentally-ill stipulation has little impact on the sentence, other than it makes an inmate eligible for ongoing mental treatment. Scott was deemed competent, first, to stand trial early in the case, then again by a state corrections psychiatrist in a short hearing Thursday, prior to Kaltenbach handing down the sentence.
Other than answering a few mandatory procedure questions, Scott did not say anything on his behalf on Thursday.
