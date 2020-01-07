MURRAY — Just two days before a Murray man was to have stood trial on multiple charges regarding alleged illegal sexual activity with a teenage girl more than a decade ago, the trial was postponed Monday.
The case is unusual in that it involves a woman who came to local authorities in March 2019 to accuse the defendant 13 years after she said the abuse occurred at the Playhouse in the Park, where she helped with production. Kevin Scott Fleming, 48, is facing one count of sodomy in the first degree, three accounts of sexual abuse in the first degree and one count of kidnapping-minor in the case.
However, Fleming’s day in court is now on hold after Calloway Circuit Judge James T. Jameson granted a continuance for the trial that was scheduled to start Wednesday. The issue at hand is that Fleming is seeking representation from a private attorney.
Calloway Assistant Commonwealth Attorney James Burkeen informed Jameson Monday that he had received a pair of motions over the weekend from Cheri Riedel, who has represented Fleming from the moment his case entered the court system. One of those motions was for a continuance of the trial, and the other was to enter an appearance of his new attorney, Travis Lock of Bowling Green.
“I did speak with Mr. Lock this morning and he indicated that arrangements had been made for him to be retained and that was contingent on a new trial date being set,” Burkeen said. “He was unable to prepare for trial starting Wednesday, as well as having a scheduling conflict that day.
“I originally had told Miss Riedel that the Commonwealth would be opposed to a new trial date. All I had heard up to that point was that there was a possibility that Mr. Lock would be retained. Now, I feel comfortable that will take place. Mr. Lock will be Mr. Fleming’s counsel and, based on the motion, and laying out of other factors, I believe that granting these motions would be appropriate.”
Jameson wanted to know why Fleming was taking this step so close to the trial.
“I haven’t had the financial ability to hire a private attorney,” Fleming said as he stood at the defense podium with Riedel. He said inheritance money made available from the recent death of his mother made this pursuit possible.
“From talking to members of my family, they have been represented by (Lock) and were happy with how he did for them.”
“Well, I’m not very happy about it,” Jameson said. “This trial has been ready to go. Everything has been set for some time (since mid-July).
“However, from the information given, this doesn’t sound like a continuance until February is unworkable, so with those factors in mind, a defendant does have the right to private counsel and there doesn’t appear to be in any evidence of any intentional delay (on Fleming’s part) the way it all rolled out.”
This case is unusual in that it hinges on the accusation of someone saying a crime occurred several years earlier.
Court records say the alleged victim in the case was 13 at the time of an incident that allegedly occurred at PIP. The complaint warrant in the case indicates the alleged victim told Murray Police Department Detective Angel Clere that Fleming’s alleged activities with her began in March 2005 when she was involved in production work with PIP. According to the alleged victim’s statements, he worked there backstage with sets and other jobs.
The alleged assault itself is believed to have occurred in August 2005. The victim’s name is not being made public.
The alleged victim went to MPD in August of 2018 and Fleming was arrested a short time later.
Fleming is currently out of jail on a $10,000 bond. Burkeen said Monday that Fleming is facing a potential prison sentence of 55 years, which is the maximum allowed for a consecutive sentence.
Jameson set a pre-trial conference for 1 p.m. Feb. 6. He said he also plans to set a new trial date in the case that day and, though it may be difficult, he has hopes that date could call in the month of February.
Riedel told Jameson she would have been ready for trial had it started Wednesday as scheduled. She said she now will transfer all materials in the case to Lock, as will Fleming.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.