MURRAY — While Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear did issue an executive order last week for everyone to wear masks in public in an effort to stem a surge of COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth, a central Kentucky judge managed to get in the way of it.
On Thursday, Scott Circuit Judge Brian Privett issued a ruling ordering Beshear to cease issuing or enforcing executive orders related to the pandemic. Privett said in the ruling that in order to issue and enforce executive orders related to COVID-19, the governor must specify the state of emergency that requires the executive order, the location of the emergency, and the name of the local emergency management agency that has determined that the emergency is beyond its capabilities. The lawsuit challenging Beshear’s use of executive power was filed by Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and Evans Orchard and Cider Mill, LLC, an agritourism business in Georgetown. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron later joined the lawsuit.
Beshear’s mask order was to have gone into effect at 5 p.m. Friday, but with a judge having issued what amounts to a temporary freeze on Beshear’s orders, local officials seem confused as to what step to take.
“It just seems like so much is up in the air right now. But you know what? We’re used to that in public health,” said Calloway County Health Department Director of Nursing Kim Paschall, who said her only interest is bringing the coronavirus under control.
Right now, that is not happening. Calloway County is in the midst of its strongest surge in cases since the pandemic arrived locally in late March when the first case was reported. The county seemed to be performing quite well into early June, where it started the month with 49 reported cases.
As of Sunday, Calloway had ballooned to 107 confirmed cases. Most alarming, though, is that the numbers also show that the county has more patients (three) hospitalized because of the virus at the same time than at any other time since the beginning of the pandemic. Previously, there had been several times where Calloway had two patients hospitalized at the same time, but the number never rose above that before the last few days.
Compared to other places in Kentucky, as well as the nation, those numbers are nowhere near approaching what would be considered a serious outbreak. But people like Paschall want no outbreaks period.
“One is too many anyway,” she said.
So in order to stop this surge, Paschall sides with Beshear in saying that masks provide a valuable source of defense against this still-quite-mysterious virus. Beshear has said he believes a higher court – perhaps the Kentucky Supreme Court — will examine Privett’s ruling, although there is no known time frame as to when that would occur.
Beshear has outlined that the main enforcement arms of the mask order would be Kentucky health departments. Paschall said actually implementing this is something that requires additional planning.
“That’s something we’re going to have to meet and talk about it,” she said, echoing the sentiment of numerous other health officials statewide. “Right now, the best we can do is try to stay on top of what is going on, as far as guidance from the state and our local officials too. We also do stay in communication with our local law enforcement and government officials, so we are trying to stay on the same page with all of this.”
City of Murray Administrator Jim Osborne said Friday that one thing of which he is certain is that anyone not wearing a mask inside a Murray establishment will not face arrest should Privett’s action be nullified. However, he did say that business owners who are encountering someone resisting the order can request law enforcement assistance. In that case, he said, this would probably result in the customer being escorted from the establishment, which is known in case law as being “trespassed.”
Beshear issued the executive order on masks hours after Privett’s ruling on Thursday, so Cameron followed up on Friday by filing a motion in Scott Circuit Court asking Privett to consider whether the mask order “complies with the current temporary restraining order stopping enforcement of COVID-19 executive orders that are not in compliance with state law.”
“Had the Governor consulted with our office and the leadership of the General Assembly on his order prior to its issuance, this step would have been unnecessary,” Cameron continued in a statement. “The Governor has refused input on his executive orders, despite offers of assistance. This pattern has led to numerous challenges in court, all of which he has lost.
“To be clear, the request we are making to the court today is not about whether or not it is appropriate to wear a mask. It is my belief that masks are an important tool in fighting this pandemic. It is, however, about determining if the Governor’s executive order mandating mask use follows state law. As the chief law officer for the Commonwealth, it is my duty to raise this question before the court and ensure that the law is followed.”
Paschall said she is not surprised that the county’s cases, as well as those in much of the rest of the nation, are surging. Kentucky is in its worst surge so far, now averaging more than 400 cases daily in the past week. However, that isn’t dramatic compared to some other states, including next-door-neighbor Tennessee, whose cases have exploded to averaging more than 1,000 a day in recent weeks and has the 17th-highest number of cases in the nation about a month after it was sitting at No. 21.
Still Paschall said that is nothing to celebrate.
“We’ve got a way to go. We’re going to continue to increase for a while,” she said. “They’re coming from everywhere. It’s cases from people who traveled out of state, cases from work places, even some from pre-op screenings (before medical procedures) who had no idea they had it. Now, obviously, we’ve been expecting this to happen because of the reopening that’s going on in so many places.
“Even though (Calloway County) has 107, we’ve had a good number of those recover (86), so it’s definitely something where things could have been a lot worse for us up to this point. There is so much about this virus, though, that we’re unsure about and that’s what’s so scary.”
The contagious nature of this virus, which includes carriers showing no symptoms, is what continues to both amaze and worry medical officials, and Calloway County’s own history shows that. On May 28, the county had 47 total cases with 43 patients having recovered and three others recovering in isolation at home, seeming to indicate the virus was well under control.
Sunday, along with 107 cases and the three hospitalizations, Calloway has 17 isolated at home, showing how quickly the virus can cause cases to increase. So far, one patient who was a Calloway County resident has died from COVID-19.
