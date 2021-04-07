MURRAY — A judge found probable cause this morning during a preliminary hearing of a case in which an Almo man is accused of causing the death of a Murray State University student from Virginia.
Calloway District Judge Randall Hutchens sent the case of Julius Sotomayor Jr., 22, of Almo, to a grand jury after determining that enough evidence existed in the case to move the case to the next level of the justice system. Calloway Commonwealth's Attorney Dennis Foust said that the next grand jury deliberations are scheduled for next week.
Sotomayor is charged with murder, as well as theft by unlawful taking and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of Sarah Townsend, 21, of Farmville, Virginia. She was a senior at Murray State and is believed to have died either on the evening of March 25 or the morning of March 26.
Sotomayor remains an inmate at the Calloway County Jail on a $1 million bond.
