MURRAY – Calloway Circuit Judge James T. Jameson sentenced former Murray High School teacher/coach Mark Boggess to 10 years in prison this afternoon.
Boggess was sentenced to serve seven years on a case that included five charges of possession/viewing matter portraying the sexual performance by a minor and three years on three more possession/viewing charges, as well as eight charges of voyeurism. These charges stem from April 2019 when Murray High School officials discovered a video camera that had been mounted inside a bathroom near the main office of the campus.
Murray Police Department personnel were called to the campus and, through investigation, determined that Boggess, who had taught and coached at Murray High for 10 years, was the suspect. MPD has said he confessed to mounting the camera.
Friday's session in Calloway Circuit Circuit featured about a dozen witnesses giving victim impact statements. That consisted of a mixture of students and their parents.
In response, the defense produced about 30 letters of support on Boggess' behalf. Friday, four witnesses testified on his behalf, including two counselors with programs Boggess has been attending since his arrest.
Boggess' attorney, Gary Haverstock, asked Jameson to impose a sentence of probation that would not include jail time, which the prosecution opposed. In the end, Jameson had the final say, uttering, "I just can't," when addressing the question of a sentence with no jail time.
The Ledger & Times will have a full story in Monday's edition.
