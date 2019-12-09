Longtime Murray attorney Joe Bolin was sentenced to 10 years in prison this afternoon in Calloway Circuit Court.
Judge James T. Jameson made this ruling a few minutes ago. Jameson imposed consecutive five-year sentences on charges of theft by failure to make required disposition of property greater than $10,000. These charges stemmed from a pair of cases in which Bolin is accused of taking nearly $1 million intended for the use by estates of deceased persons.
Jameson made his decision as what is known as a “blind” sentence in which a defendant enters a guilty plea, then leaves the final decision up to the judge.
This case stemmed from one case that began in March 2017 in which he is accused of obtaining property that amounted to more than $700,000. He also is accused of engaging in the same type of activity after he obtained property that resulted nearly $300,000 lost.
The Ledger & Times will have a full story in Tuesday’s edition.
