MURRAY — There was testimony from opposing sides Monday in the case of a longtime Murray attorney accused of theft charges in a pair of instances in which estates had lost nearly $1 million combined.
Joseph Bolin had entered a guilty plea earlier this fall on two counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of property greater than $10,000 in Calloway Circuit Court. Monday marked his sentencing session in front of Judge James T. Jameson, which included the victims of the case expressing their feelings as witnesses, while Bolin himself, as well as one of his supporters, also spoke in open court.
Ultimately, though, there is only one person that matters in these situations, and that role fell to Jameson, who decided to stop short of either the maximum or minimum sentence allowable. In the end, Jameson imposed a 10-year sentence, consisting of a pair of five-year sentences that will run consecutively.
“First, let me say that I agree that it is a difficult situation today for all involved,” Jameson said in beginning his summation before passing sentence. “I feel that is never fun to listen to the pain of the victims and it’s never fun when you’re sitting up here and having to consider someone’s future based on the wrongs they have done. There is never any pleasure that comes from these moments, but it’s a job that has to be done and done correctly.”
Jameson chose to cover both sides of the argument. He first looked at reasons why Bolin should not receive a heavy sentence — the maximum was 20 years in prison, provided he had imposed two 10-year sentences consecutively.
He told the court about Bolin’s criminal history, of which he had none. This was his first known criminal offense.
“Most people that do come through the system have some sort of criminal history. Many of them have committed multiple burglaries or been trafficking in deadly substances, have committed multiple assaults, run from the police – yet rarely does this court sentence anybody to more than, say, seven or eight years. It is a rare occurrence that a sentence exceeds 10 years,” Jameson said, adding that most sentences come with agreement from all sides.
“Two, Mr. Bolin has a long legal and business career that has been, as far as I’m aware, a long and positive career where he has represented hundreds of clients in the community. Third, Mr. Bolin has, at some point, started cooperating and continues to do so and is actively involved in potential cooperation with the (victims).”
However, there was another side.
“This is a very serious financial crime, one of the largest this court has ever seen, and the amount of financial and emotional damage that’s been caused to multiple victims has been considerable, to say the least,” he said. “There’s a lot of debate about restitution and I don’t know that, at this point, if the victims have decided that they now doubt that any restitution will be received. It definitely appears to be that they have an attitude of ‘We won’t worry about the restitution anymore. We think he should serve prison time.’”
Taking an earlier comment from Bolin’s attorney, Dennis Null of Mayfield, Jameson referred to the Biblical story of King Solomon telling two women that he would have a baby over whom they were fighting cut in half, giving each woman a share. And in a way, that is what Jameson decided to do.
“You hear the reference, ‘Let’s split the baby,’ well that’s where my mind lies today,” he said. “The severity of the crime, the amount of financial damage and, taking into consideration that Bolin’s criminal history and his age are in his favor, I believe a 10-year sentence would be appropriate. Twenty would be excessive.
“Now, I know that it may seem strange to sit here and say that a sexual abuse is somehow not punished as bad as what occurred here, but I can’t do that. I think it’s just as bad, but Mr. Bolin didn’t do any worse.”
During his time at the witness stand, Bolin presented a lengthy testimony about how he felt he was a victim himself, having invested the money given to him by the families of the people whose estates the money belonged, only to have it be lost. Four witnesses had testified with victim’s impact statements, all of which sharply accused Bolin of violating their trusts and robbing them of money their relatives had intended to provide a cushion for their later years.
“I feel sorry for everyone involved. This is a horrible thing that could’ve been prevented,” Jameson said, noting that, after hearing Bolin in court Monday, he was not sure Bolin completely understood his guilt. “There’s a part of you who thinks this is OK and it’s just not, regardless of the details of how things went down. This is money these individuals needed and were counting on.”
Jameson also echoed Calloway Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust’s scathing comments about how Bolin’s alleged activity is a black mark on the law profession. He has been disbarred.
“Mr. Bolin abandoned his ethical duties and chose to, in effect, steal this large amount of money by engaging in a business that he knew, or should have known, was operated for a questionable purpose,” the judge said. “In some ways, his behavior is even worse than someone burglarizing your home and stealing this money because, in effect, the victims handed the money to the thief because they trusted him.”
One of Jameson’s conditions he imposed is to forbid Bolin from pursuing a law license again in any state.
