Juneteenth, sometimes called “Emancipation Day” or “Freedom Day,” is being celebrated around the country today.
According to juneteenth.com, Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19 that the Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. This was 2 1/2 years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, which became official Jan. 1, 1863, but the proclamation had little impact on the Texans due to the minimal number of Union troops to enforce the new Executive Order.
“However, with the surrender of General Lee in April of 1865, and the arrival of General Granger’s regiment, the forces were finally strong enough to influence and overcome the resistance,” the website said. Later attempts to explain the long delay in the receipt of this important news have yielded several versions that have been handed down through the years.
“Often told is the story of a messenger who was murdered on his way to Texas with the news of freedom,” the site said. “Another is that the news was deliberately withheld by the enslavers to maintain the labor force on the plantations. And still another is that federal troops actually waited for the slave owners to reap the benefits of one last cotton harvest before going to Texas to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation. All of which, or none of these versions could be true. Certainly, for some, President Lincoln’s authority over the rebellious states was in question. Whatever the reasons, conditions in Texas remained status quo well beyond what was statutory.”
Juneteenth became an official state holiday in Texas on Jan. 1, 1980, through the efforts of Al Edwards, an African American state legislator. The successful passage of the bill marked Juneteenth as the first emancipation celebration granted official state recognition. Edwards later actively sought to spread the observance of Juneteenth all across America. According to the New York Times, 45 other states and the District of Columbia have since moved to officially recognize the day. In 2019, New Hampshire became the latest state to declare Juneteenth a state holiday. Earlier this week, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said he would propose legislation to make Juneteenth a paid state holiday and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared it a holiday for state employees.
On Thursday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced he intends to sign a proclamation to recognize Juneteenth as a statewide holiday. According to LEX 18, the proclamation would have to pass in the next general assembly before becoming an official state holiday.
“I think it is important that we remind everybody of this dark chapter in our history and that its impacts continues to linger, and that we celebrate the dates, at least portions of it, that it ended,” Beshear said. He later added, “My commitment is that I am going to ask the legislature to recognize it as a state holiday through legislation. It would have to pass in the next general assembly, but I think it is time. It is the right thing to do.”
In some parts of the South, including Tennessee and parts of Kentucky, Emancipation Day is instead celebrated on Aug. 8. According to the Tennessee Historical Society’s website, “The reason for observing August 8th as opposed to January 1st or even September 22nd — the day Lincoln announced the preliminary Proclamation in 1862 — remains speculative. Some note that Tennessee Military Governor Andrew Johnson (who was Lincoln’s successor as president) freed his personal slaves on August 8, 1863, at his Greenville, Tennessee, farm.
“Interestingly, Sam Johnson, a former slave of Johnson, was a key organizer for the first recorded August 8th celebration in 1871. Others allege that enslaved people in Tennessee and Kentucky learned of the Emancipation Proclamation on August 8, 1863. However, pro-Union Kentucky and Union-occupied Tennessee did not fall under the provisions of the Proclamation which abolished slavery only in rebellious Confederate states. Regardless of its origins, the 8th of August, according to Clarksville historian Dr. Nancy J. Dawson, offered black people in the segregated South a place to be free together, especially from white racism.”
